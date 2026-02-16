rashifal-2026

टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में भारत की पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ शानदार जीत के बाद जश्‍न में डूबा बॉलीवुड, सेलेब्स ने जाहिर की खुशी

WD Entertainment Desk

, सोमवार, 16 फ़रवरी 2026 (11:43 IST)
रविवार का दिन क्रिकेट लवर्स के लिए बेहद खास रहा। टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के सबसे बड़े मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया ने अपने चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान को 61 रनों के विशाल अंतर से हरा दिया। इस धमाकेदार जीत के साथ ही भारत ने सुपर-8 में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली है। 
 
कोलंबो के स्टेडियम में मिली इस जीत का जश्न केवल मैदान पर ही नहीं, बल्कि बॉलीवुड गलियारों में भी जोर-शोर से देखने को मिल रहा है। सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया पर भारत की इस बड़ी जीत का जश्न मना रहे हैं और टीम इंडिया की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। 
 
अजय देवगन ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया, शानदार जीत! जब टीम इंडिया इस लय में होती है, तो नामुमकिन भी मुमकिन लगता है। ईशान किशन की पारी ने आग लगा दी और गेंदबाजों ने उसे बुझने नहीं दिया। पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ 61 रनों की यह जीत हमेशा याद रहेगी। 
 
अनुपम खेर ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, आज महाशिवरात्रि है और आज ही के दिन हमारे शेर दहाड़े हैं! 61 रनों की शानदार जीत! पाकिस्तान को हराने का मजा ही कुछ और है। ईशान बेटा, तुमने तो मौज कर दी! पूरी टीम को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जय हिंद! 
 
आयुष्मान खुराना ने लिखा, 8-1! वर्ल्ड कप में हमारा दबदबा कायम है। कोलंबो के मैदान पर आज सिर्फ नीला रंग ही दिखा। ईशान किशन, आपकी वो 77 रनों की पारी शुद्ध क्लास थी! और बुमराह... आप जैसा कोई नहीं। जश्न की रात है! 
 
जाह्नवी कपूर ने अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी पर मैच के विनिंग मोमेंट की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, WHAT A WIN!!! पाकिस्तान को 61 रनों से हराना! टीम इंडिया ने महाशिवरात्रि का सबसे अच्छा तोहफा दिया है। Bleeding Blue tonight! 
 



