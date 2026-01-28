Hanuman Chalisa

अजित पवार के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, अजय देवगन बोले- स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं...

WD Entertainment Desk

, बुधवार, 28 जनवरी 2026 (12:44 IST)
एनसीपी नेता और महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार का एक विमान हादसे में निधन हो गया है। अजित पवार का विमान महाराष्ट्र के बारामती में लैंड करते वक्त क्रैश हो गया। वह चुनाव प्रचार के लिए बारामती जा रहे थे। अजित पवार के निधन से देशभर में शोक की लहर है। 
 
राजनेताओं के साथ ही बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के सेलेब्स भी अजित पवार के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं। एक्ट्रेस और राजनेता कंगना रनौत ने भी अजित पवार के निधन पर दुख जताया है। साथ ही उन्होंने अजित पवार के निधन पर हैरानी भी जताई। 
 
कंगना रनौत संसद पहुंची थीं। इस दौरान मीडिया ने उनसे अजित पवार के निधन पर सवाल पूछा। इसपर कंगना ने कहा, हे भगवान, ये काफी भयानत है। ये खौफनाक खबर है। मुझे माफ करें, अभी तो सुबह हम लोग काफी जल्दबाजी में आते हैं... मेरे पास इस बारे में कुछ भी कहने को नहीं है। 
 

रितेश देशमुख ने जताया दुख

एक्टर रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, यह जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ और दिल टूट गया कि हमने एक दुखद हादसे में अजीत दादा को खो दिया है। महाराष्ट्र के सबसे डायनामिक नेताओं में से एक, उन्हें खराब परफॉर्मेंस बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं था और वह अपने आस-पास के लोगों को हमेशा बेहतर करने के लिए प्रेरित करते थे। वह कभी भी अपनी बात कहने में हिचकिचाते नहीं थे, उनकी हाजिरजवाबी बेमिसाल थी, और पूरे राज्य में लोग उन्हें बहुत प्यार करते थे। 
 
रितेश ने लिखा, उनके अचानक निधन से एक बहुत बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है और एक ऐसी कमी आई है जिसे कोई पूरा नहीं कर सकता। मुझे उनसे कई बार मिलने का मौका मिला, मैं हमेशा उनकी उस दयालुता को याद रखूंगा जो उन्होंने मुझ पर दिखाई। पवार परिवार, उनके प्रियजनों और लाखों समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं।
 
अजय देवगन ने लिखा, माननीय उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार जी के दुखद निधन से स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं। उनके परिवार, प्रियजनों और इस बड़ी क्षति से प्रभावित सभी लोगों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं।
 
अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजीत पवार दादा के दुखद निधन से बहुत सदमे में और दुखी हूं। जब भी मैं उनसे मिला, वह बहुत सज्जन और दयालु थे! मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं। ओम शांति।
 
साउथ एक्टर पवन कल्याण ने लिखा, महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री, NDA गठबंधन के नेता, श्री अजीत दादा पवार जी के आज एक दुखद विमान दुर्घटना में निधन की खबर से गहरा सदमा लगा है। उनकी समर्पित जनसेवा और महाराष्ट्र के लोगों के कल्याण और विकास के लिए उनके अपार योगदान को हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा, और लोगों के प्रति उनकी अटूट प्रतिबद्धता को सम्मान के साथ याद किया जाएगा।

