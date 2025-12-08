Biodata Maker

धुरंधर में रणवीर सिंह की परफॉर्मेंस पर फिदा हुए फैंस, मिल रहा है जबरदस्त रिएक्शन

, सोमवार, 8 दिसंबर 2025 (17:12 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणवीर सिंह इस वीकेंड पूरी तरह छाए हुए हैं, क्योंकि 'धुरंधर' पूरे देश में दर्शकों का दिल जीत रही है। फिल्म की दमदार कहानी और रणवीर की बिजली जैसी एक्टिंग को देखकर लोग थिएटर से निकलते ही तारीफ़ों की बरसात कर रहे हैं और सोशल मीडिया इसका सबसे बड़ा सबूत है।
 
फैंस रणवीर सिंह पर प्यार बरसा रहे हैं। उनकी एक्टिंग को “प्योर सिनेमा” कहकर सराहा जा रहा है और उन्हें इस पीढ़ी के सबसे बेहतरीन परफ़ॉर्मर्स में से एक बताया जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चाएं लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। फैंस कह रहे हैं कि उनकी आंखों के एक्सप्रेशन और हर रोल में पूरी तरह बदल जाने की क्षमता उन्हें बाकी सब से एक अलग लीग में खड़ा करती है।
 
एक यूज़र ने लिखा, 'बाबा… आप तो पूरी तरह फायर हो!!! आपकी आंखों ने हज़ार बातें कह दीं। सच में, इस पीढ़ी के सबसे बेहतरीन एक्टर के तौर पर #RanveerSingh को पाकर हम खुश हैं।'
 
एक यूज़र ने सबकी बात एक लाइन में कह दी, “सबको मान लेना चाहिए… रणवीर सिंह की आँखें ही PURE CINEMA हैं #RanveerSingh #Dhurandhar
 
एक और फैन ने परफॉर्मेंस देख इमोशन होते हुए लिखा, "माफ़ करना लॉर्ड रणवीर, मैं आपके खेल से वाकिफ़ नहीं था, शानदार एक्टिंग #Dhurandhar
 
कई दर्शक फिल्म के तगड़े रियलिज़्म और इमोशनल गहराई से बेहद प्रभावित हैं, खासकर रणवीर की आंखों से उभरती हर भावना ने सभी को अपना दीवाना बना दिया है। 
 
दर्शक रणवीर के बेमिसाल बदलते अंदाज़ को भी सलाम कर रहे हैं, रोमांटिक हीरो से लेकर ज़बरदस्त दमदार किरदारों तक उनकी पूरी यात्रा को याद करते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'भाई एकदम गिरगिट है!! बैंड बाजा बारात से लेकर LVRB तक बाजीराव से खिलजी सिंबा से 83 और गली बॉय… हैंडल की केयर आई एम फ़रजाइल’ से घायल हुई इसलिए घातक हूं तक!'
 
सभी लोग फिल्म देखने वाले हों या फिल्म को जाँचने-परखने वाले एक ही बात कह रहे हैं कि धुरंधर ऐसी फिल्म है जिसे महसूस किया जाता है और रणवीर सिंह उसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह हैं। लोग उन्हें बहुत पसंद कर रहे हैं, फिल्म की हर तरफ बात हो रही है, और कमाई भी हर दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि ये वीकेंड पूरी तरह रणवीर सिंह का रहा।
 

