वेदांता ग्रुप के चेयरमैन अनिल अग्रवाल के बेटे अग्निवेश का निधन

वॉशिंगटन , बुधवार, 7 जनवरी 2026 (23:37 IST)
वेदांता ग्रुप के चेयरमैन अनिल अग्रवाल के बेटे अग्निवेश अग्रवाल का निधन हो गया है। उनकी उम्र केवल 49 साल थी। अनिल अग्रवाल ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में जानकारी दी कि अग्निवेश अमेरिका में स्कीइंग के दौरान घायल हुए थे। उन्हें इलाज के लिए माउंट साइनाई अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां उन्हें बुधवार को कार्डियक अरेस्ट आया।
अनिल अग्रवाल ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा कि एक पिता के लिए अपने बेटे को विदा करना असहनीय होता है। यह ऐसा दुख है जिसकी कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती। एक बेटा अपने पिता से पहले नहीं जाना चाहिए।

उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि  यह क्षति हमें पूरी तरह तोड़ चुकी है। हम अब भी समझने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि यह हमारे साथ कैसे हुआ। अग्निवेश सिर्फ मेरे बेटे नहीं थे, वे मेरे दोस्त थे। वे मेरा गर्व थे, मेरी पूरी दुनिया थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं और किरण (उनकी पत्नी) पूरी तरह टूट चुके हैं।

