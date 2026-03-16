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दुबई एयरपोर्ट के पास ड्रोन धमाका, फ्यूल टैंक में लगी भीषण आग; कई उड़ानें रोकी गईं

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dubai airport fire
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Publish Date: Mon, 16 Mar 2026 (09:30 IST) Updated Date: Mon, 16 Mar 2026 (09:43 IST)
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अमेरिका-इजराइल और ईरान युद्ध की वजह से दुबई ईरान सेना के निशाने पर है। सोमवार को दुबई इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के पास एक ड्रोन गिरने के बाद जोरदार धमाका हुआ और ईंधन टैंक में भीषण आग लग गई। ड्रोन हमले के बाद दुबई इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर उड़ानें अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित कर दी गईं। ALSO READ: दुबई एयरपोर्ट पर ड्रोन हमला, UAE में 19 भारतीय गिरफ्तार, राज्यसभा चुनाव आज; पढ़ें 16 मार्च की 5 बड़ी खबरें
 
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में आसमान में उठती आग की लपटें और काला धुआं साफ दिखा। घटना के तुरंत बाद आपातकालीन टीमें पहुंची और आग को काबू में कर लिया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि स्थिति अब पूरी तरह नियंत्रण में है।
दुबई मीडिया ऑफिस ने भी पुष्टि की कि एयरपोर्ट के आसपास हुए एक ‘ड्रोन इंसिडेंट’ की वजह से फ्यूल टैंक प्रभावित हुआ। हालांकि अब तक किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं है।
ड्रोन हमले के बाद दुबई एयरपोर्ट हवाई उड़ाने रद्द कर दी गई। फ्लाइट ट्रैकिंग वेबसाइट फ्लाइटरडार के मुताबिक दुबई आने वाली कई उड़ानों को फिलहाल होल्ड पर रखा गया। कई उड़ानों को डाईवर्ट किया गया है।
 
गौरतलब है कि इस हमले से पहले ईरान ने दुबई और दोहा के कुछ इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को चेतावनी दी थी कि वे तुरंत क्षेत्र खाली कर दें, क्योंकि वहां कुछ घंटों के भीतर हमला हो सकता है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

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दुबई एयरपोर्ट पर ड्रोन हमला, UAE में 19 भारतीय गिरफ्तार, राज्यसभा चुनाव आज; पढ़ें 16 मार्च की 5 बड़ी खबरें

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