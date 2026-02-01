Hanuman Chalisa

धमाकों से दहला ईरान, क्या इनके पीछे हैं अमेरिका और इजराइल का हाथ?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

तेहरान , रविवार, 1 फ़रवरी 2026 (08:20 IST)
Iran Blast : अमेरिका से तनाव के बीच ईरान के कई शहर धमाकों से दहल गए। हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 14 अन्य घायल हुए हैं। अमेरिका और इजराइल ने धमाकों के पीछे अपना हाथ होने से इनकार किया है।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि तेहरान, बंदर अब्बास, परंद और तबरीज समेत ईरान के 7 शहरों में ये धमाके हुए। ईरान के बंदर अब्बास शहर में एक आठ मंजिला इमारत में जोरदार धमाका हुआ। इसमें दो मंजिलें, कई गाड़ियां और दुकानें तबाह हो गईं। 
 
सरकारी न्यूज एजेंसी आईआरएनए ने होर्मोजगान प्रांत में संकट प्रबंधन के डायरेक्टर जनरल मेहरदाद हसनजादेह के हवाले से बताया कि धमाके की वजह की जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस घटना में घायल हुए लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा है।
 
ईरानी समाचार एजेंसी तसनीम ने सोशल मीडिया पर चल रही उन खबरों को गलत बताया है, जिनमें कहा जा रहा था कि रिवोल्यूशनरी गार्ड के नौसेना कमांडर को निशाना बनाया गया था।
 
गौरतलब है कि ईरान में 28 दिसंबर में सड़क पर विरोध प्रदर्शन चल रहे हैं। इन प्रदर्शनों में कम से कम 5,000 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है। अमेरिका ने ईरान की ओर अपने युद्धपोत भी भेजे हैं।
