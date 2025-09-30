Dharma Sangrah

लंदन में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा से तोड़फोड़, भारतीय उच्चायोग ने जताई नाराजगी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 30 सितम्बर 2025 (11:44 IST)
Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalized: लंदन में टैविस्टॉक स्क्वायर पर स्थित महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के साथ सोमवार को तोड़फोड़ मचाई गई। इसके बाद वहां रहने वाले भारतीय समुदाय ने घटना पर आपत्ति जताई। लंदन स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग ने भी गांधी जयंति से 3 दिन पहले हुई इस घटना पर कड़ी नाराजगी जाहिर की। 
 
लंदन स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग ने कहा कि वह लंदन के टैविस्टॉक स्क्वायर स्थित महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के साथ हुई शर्मनाक बर्बरता से बेहद दुखी है और इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता है। उच्चायोग ने इस मुद्दे को स्थानीय अधिकारियों के समाने उठाया है।
 
उच्चायोग ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, लंदन स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग टैविस्टॉक स्क्वायर स्थित महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के साथ हुई बर्बरता की शर्मनाक घटना से बेहद दुखी है और इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता है। यह सिर्फ बर्बरता नहीं है, बल्कि अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अहिंसा दिवस से 3 दिन पहले अहिंसा के विचार और महात्मा गांधी की विरासत पर एक हिंसक हमला है। 
 
इस पोस्ट में कहा गया कि लंदन स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग ने तत्काल कार्रवाई के लिए स्थानीय अधिकारियों के साथ इस मुद्दे को गंभीरता से उठाया है। हमारी टीम पहले से ही घटनास्थल पर है और मूर्ति को उसकी मूल गरिमा में बहाल करने के लिए अधिकारियों के साथ समन्वय कर रही है।
