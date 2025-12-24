Dharma Sangrah

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






कनाडा में हिमांशी खुराना की निर्मम हत्या, पार्टनर अब्दुल गफरी पर शक

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें himanshi khurana murder case

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

टोरोंटो , बुधवार, 24 दिसंबर 2025 (10:47 IST)
Himanshi Khurana news in hindi : कनाडा के टोरंटो में भारतीय मूल की हिमांशी खुराना की निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई। 30 वर्षीय हिमांशी का शव घर से ही बरामद किया गया। पुलिस इस मामले में हिमांशी के पार्टनर अब्दुल गफूरी की तलाश कर रही है।
 
पुलिस को शक है कि हिमांशी के पार्टनर अब्दुल गफूरी ने इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ वारंट जारी किया है। शुरुआती जांच में यह मामला पार्टनर के द्वारा हिंसा का मामला लग रहा है।
 
टोरंटो पुलिस को शुक्रवार देर रात हिमांशी की गुमशुदगी की खबर मिली थी। 19 दिसंबर की रात से हिमांशी की तलाश की जाने लगी थी। 20 दिसंबर की सुबह लगभग 6:30 बजे हिमांशी का शव एक घर के अंदर मिला।
 
भारतीय दूतावास ने घटना पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि हम भारतीय युवा नागरिक हिमांशी खुराना की मृत्यु से स्तब्ध और दुखी हैं। शोक की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार के साथ हमारी संवेदनाएं हैं। भारतीय दूतावास ने पीड़ित परिवार को हर संभव मदद दिलाने का भरोसा जताया है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

अंतरिक्ष में इसरो ने रचा इतिहास, श्रीहरिकोटा से ब्लूबर्ड ब्लॉक-2 सैटेलाइट लांच, जानिए क्या है खास?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels