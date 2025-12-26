rashifal-2026

टोरंटो में फिर भारतीय की हत्या, पहले हिमांशी फिर शिवांक की मौत से दहशत

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

टोरंटो , शुक्रवार, 26 दिसंबर 2025 (13:00 IST)
Shivank Awasthi news in hindi : कनाडा के टोरंटो यूनिवर्सिटी के स्कारबोरो कैंपस के पास एक 20 वर्षीय भारतीय छात्र शिवांक अवस्थी की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई है। शिवांक की हत्या से पहले हिमांशी खुराना की भी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। कुछ ही दिनों में 2 भारतीयों की हत्या से हड़कंप मच गया।
 
टोरंटो पुलिस ने बुधवार को एक आधिकारिक बयान में कहा कि मंगलवार को, लगभग 3:34 बजे, पुलिस ने हाईलैंड क्रीक ट्रेल और ओल्ड किंग्स्टन रोड क्षेत्र में शिवांक को गोली लगने की सूचना मिली। पीड़ित को घटनास्थल पर ही मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले संदिग्ध लोग इलाके से भाग गए।
 
टोरंटो पुलिस ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में इस हत्याकांड से संबंध में किसी तरह की जानकारी रखने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को पुलिस से 416-808-7400 पर, क्राइम स्टॉपर्स से गुमनाम रूप से 416-222-TIPS (8477), या www.222tips.com पर संपर्क करने के लिए कहा गया है।
टोरंटो में भारत के महावाणिज्य दूतावास ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि हम टोरंटो यूनिवर्सिटी के स्कारबोरो कैंपस के पास एक घातक गोलीबारी की घटना में एक युवा भारतीय डॉक्टरेट स्टूडेंट शिवांक अवस्थी की दुखद मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त करते हैं। अधिकारी शिवांक के परिवार को आवश्यक सहायता प्रदान कर रहे हैं।  
 
इससे पहले 20 दिसंबर को पुलिस ने हिमांशी का शव बरामद किया था। पुलिस को शक है कि हिमांशी के पार्टनर अब्दुल गफूरी ने इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ वारंट जारी किया है।
