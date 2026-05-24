Breaking News: A suspected suicide bombing targeted a train en route to military Cantonment near Quetta Chaman Phatak, reportedly causing the train to derail from the tracks. A large number of ambulances and security forces have rushed to the scene. Initial reports suggest a… pic.twitter.com/8qbHvqPjwI— The Bolan News (@TBN_Balochistan) May 24, 2026
The death toll from the Quetta blast has risen to 30, while more than 70 injured people have been brought to hospitals for treatment, according to hospital sources. Several vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the explosion. pic.twitter.com/UOCkE3yQ1W— The Bolan News (@TBN_Balochistan) May 24, 2026