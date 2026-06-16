Before the start of the proceedings at the G7 Summit in Evian this afternoon.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026
Always insightful to exchange perspectives with G7 leaders.@G7 pic.twitter.com/54wJN40uan
Shared my thoughts at the Outreach Session on ‘Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity’ at the G7 Summit in Evian. In a world that is getting more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, this subject becomes all the more vital. But,… pic.twitter.com/NjNddWGtFF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026