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मेलोडी मूमेंट के बाद फिर साथ PM मोदी-जॉर्जिया मेलोनी, ट्रंप से मिलाया हाथ, G7 Summit के मंच से भारत का दुनिया को बड़ा संदेश

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BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Tue, 16 Jun 2026 (23:58 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 17 Jun 2026 (00:08 IST)
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फ्रांस के एवियन में ग्रुप-7 यानी G7 समिट चल रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इस समिट में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे हैं। मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की दो दोस्तों के साथ मुलाकात हुई। पहले अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और PM मोदी के बीच करीब 5 मिनट की मुलाकात हुई। इसके बाद इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉर्जिया मेलोनी के साथ मोदी की मुलाकात हुई है। सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों नेताओं की तस्वीरें फिर वायरल हो रही हैं।
ALSO READ: नागपुर में एयरफोर्स अफसर की पत्नी से हैवानियत, रेप, ब्लैकमेल कर धर्मांतरण की कोशिश
इससे पहले 27 मई को PM मोदी इटली दौरे पर मेलोनी से मिले थे। पीएम मोदी ने अपनी दोस्त को मेलोडी का चॉकलेट गिफ्ट किया था। यह मेलोडी मोमेंट इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो गया था। अब G7 समिट के दौरान ग्रुप फोटो सेशन के दौरान PM मोदी और जॉर्जिया मेलोनी की मुलाकात हुई है। इस दौरान दोनों राजनेता मेलोडी मूवमेंट पर भी बात करते सुनाई दिए।  प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि आज की दुनिया पहले से कहीं ज्यादा आपस में जुड़ी हुई और एक-दूसरे पर निर्भर है। लेकिन, पार्टनरशिप तभी सफल हो सकती है जब वह भरोसे पर टिकी हो।
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ट्रंप समेत कई वैश्विक नेताओं की रही मौजूदगी

आउटरीच सत्र में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के बगल में बैठे नजर आए। इस दौरान फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों, इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉर्जिया मेलोनी, ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति लूला दा सिल्वा, यूरोपीय आयोग की अध्यक्ष उर्सुला वॉन डेर लेयेन और ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री कीर स्टार्मर सहित कई वैश्विक नेता मौजूद रहे। बैठक शुरू होने से पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने विभिन्न देशों के नेताओं से मुलाकात कर उनका अभिवादन भी किया।

G7 समिट के मंच से क्या बोले प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को फ्रांस के एवियन-ले-बैंस में आयोजित G7 शिखर सम्मेलन के आउटरीच सत्र में वैश्विक नेताओं को संबोधित करते हुए दुनिया को दाता-प्राप्तकर्ता (Donor-Recipient) की सोच से आगे बढ़कर समानता, एकजुटता और विश्वास पर आधारित साझेदारियों की दिशा में कदम बढ़ाने का आह्वान किया।
‘नई साझेदारियां गढ़ना और अंतरराष्ट्रीय एकजुटता का पुनर्निर्माण’ विषय पर आयोजित सत्र में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि आज की दुनिया पहले से कहीं अधिक परस्पर जुड़ी और एक-दूसरे पर निर्भर हो गई है। ऐसे समय में अंतरराष्ट्रीय साझेदारियों की सफलता का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण आधार ‘विश्वास’ होना चाहिए।

‘वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम’ है भारत की सोच

 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि भारत हमेशा ‘मानवता प्रथम’ (Humanity First) के मार्ग पर चला है और सतत एवं समावेशी वैश्विक विकास को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। उन्होंने कहा कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय सहयोग को लेकर भारत की सोच ‘वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम’ के दर्शन पर आधारित है, जिसका अर्थ है कि पूरा विश्व एक परिवार है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत की वैश्विक पहलें इसी सोच को प्रतिबिंबित करती हैं और दुनिया को साझा चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए एक मंच पर लाने का प्रयास करती हैं।

भारत की वैश्विक पहलों का किया उल्लेख

अपने संबोधन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारत की कई प्रमुख अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलों का जिक्र किया। इनमें इंटरनेशनल सोलर अलायंस (ISA), डिजास्टर रेजिलिएंट इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर गठबंधन (CDRI), ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस, मिशन LiFE और ‘एक पेड़ मां के नाम’ अभियान शामिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ये पहलें वैश्विक सहयोग, पर्यावरण संरक्षण और सतत विकास को बढ़ावा देने की दिशा में भारत की प्रतिबद्धता को दर्शाती हैं। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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