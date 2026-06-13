"आपको ऐसा नहीं कहना चाहिए..." जयशंकर के एक मजाकिया जवाब पर फिनलैंड की विदेश मंत्री भी हंस पड़ीं, वीडियो वायरल

Dr. Jaishankar and Finland's Foreign Minister— The Eagle Eye (@Theeye_eagle) June 12, 2026
Dr. Jaishankar: Minister Valtonen and I were just discussing defence
Valtonen : Yes, we signed many deals ( joking )
S Jaishankar : You're not supposed to say that! pic.twitter.com/1JnYCj5nTB
इसी कार्यक्रम में जयशंकर ने रूस से तेल खरीद को लेकर पश्चिम देशों की आलोचनाओं पर तीखा जवाब भी दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत अपनी ऊर्जा जरूरतों को लागत और उपलब्धता के आधार पर पूरा करता है। इस मामले में पश्चिम देशों का रवैया विरोधाभासी रहा है।
EAM S. Jaishankar said the United States had SPECIFICALLY asked India to buy Russian oil to help stabilise global energy markets.— The Analyzer (News Updates) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 12, 2026
— ‘I want people to remember this'. Expressions of the panel are worth watching! pic.twitter.com/gNnzXr4Mfj