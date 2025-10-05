Dharma Sangrah

ट्रंप ने जारी किया गाजा से जुड़ा नया नक्शा, बताया कब लागू होगा सीजफायर?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

वॉशिंगटन , रविवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2025 (07:50 IST)
Donald Trump Gaza Peace Plan : अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने गाजा से जुड़ा नया नक्शा जारी किया। उन्होंने दावा कि इसराइल ने वापसी लाइन को मंजूरी दी। हमास से भी नया नक्शा शेयर किया गया है। उसकी मंजूरी मिलते ही सीजफायर लागू हो जाएगा। ALSO READ: Gaza Peace Plan : ट्रंप की चेतावनी के बाद झुका हमास, रिहा होंगे सभी इजराइली बंधक
 
ट्रंप ने सोशल मीडिया साइट ट्रुथ सोशल पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि जैसे ही हमास इस पर सहमति जताएगा, गाजा में तुरंत सीजफायर लागू हो जाएगा और बंधकों और कैदियों की अदला-बदली भी शुरू हो जाएगी।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि इसके बाद वह गाजा में पीछे हटने के दूसरे चरण के लिए शर्तें तैयार करेंगे। इससे हम 3000 साल से जारी तबाही के अंत के करीब पहुंच जाएंगे। ALSO READ: Chabahar Port से 300 KM दूर Pakistan के नापाक इरादे, Donald Trump के साथ सीक्रेट मीटिंग क्या दिया ऑफर
 
इससे पहले ट्रंप ने एक अन्य सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए जानकारी दी थी कि इसराइल ने बंधकों की रिहाई और शांति समझौते को पूरा करने के लिए गाजा पर बमबारी रोक दी है। इसराइल की सराहना करते हुए उन्होंने हमास को जल्दी कदम उठाने की भी हिदायत दी।
 
गौरतलब है कि हमास ने बंधकों की रिहाई समेत अमेरिका के शांति समझौते की कुछ शर्तों पर शुक्रवार को सहमति जताई थी। हालांकि, हमास कुछ प्रमुख शर्तों पर बातचीत भी चाहता है।
