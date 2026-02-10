Biodata Maker

अमेरिका-बांग्लादेश नई ट्रेड डील: टैरिफ में कटौती, टेक्सटाइल और कृषि निर्यात को बड़ा बूस्ट

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

वॉशिंगटन/ढाका , मंगलवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2026 (08:25 IST)
US Bangladesh Trade Deal : अमेरिका और बांग्लादेश के बीच नई ट्रेड डील साइन हुई है। अमेरिका ने बांग्लादेशी निर्यात पर टैरिफ 20% से घटाकर 19% कर दिया, जबकि बांग्लादेश अमेरिकी सामान पर टैरिफ जीरो करेगा। समझौते से टेक्सटाइल, कृषि और मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर को बड़ा लाभ मिलेगा।
 
बांग्लादेश की अंतरिम सरकार के मुख्य सलाहकार मुहम्मद यूनुस ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, बांग्लादेश और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के बीच आपसी टैरिफ पर समझौता सोमवार को साइन किया गया। अमेरिका आपसी टैरिफ को और कम करके 19% करेगा, जो पहले 37% तय किया गया था और पिछले साल अगस्त में इसे घटाकर 20% कर दिया गया था। इसके अलावा, अमेरिका ने बांग्लादेश के कुछ टेक्सटाइल और कपड़ों के सामान के लिए एक मैकेनिज्म बनाने का वादा किया है, जिसमें अमेरिका में बने कॉटन और मैन-मेड फाइबर का इस्तेमाल करके अमेरिकी बाजार में जीरो आपसी टैरिफ मिलेगा।
यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स ट्रेड रिप्रेजेंटेटिव ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'अमेरिका-बांग्लादेश के बीच आपसी व्यापार समझौता अमेरिकी किसानों और उत्पादकों के लिए नए अवसर पैदा कर रहा है, जिससे सोयाबीन और मक्का से लेकर सिविल एयरक्राफ्ट और मोटर वाहनों तक अमेरिकी एक्सपोर्ट के लिए मार्केट एक्सेस बढ़ रहा है।'
दोनों देशों के बीच हुए इस समझौते पर बांग्लादेश की ओर से वाणिज्य सलाहकार शेख बशीर उद्दीन और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार खलीलुर रहमान ने हस्ताक्षर किए। संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका का प्रतिनिधित्व अमेरिकी व्यापार प्रतिनिधि जेमिसन ग्रीर ने किया।

दोनों देशों को क्या फायदा

इस समझौते के तहत बांग्लादेश के लगभग 2500 उत्पादों को अमेरिका में जीरो टैरिफ या कम टैरिफ पर पहुंचने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही अमेरिकी कपास के इस्तेमाल से बनाए गए कपड़ों की भी अमेरिकी बाजारों में जीरो टैरिफ पर एंट्री मिलेगी। बांग्लादेश ने बदले में लगभग 4,400 अमेरिकी उत्पादों को जीरो या कम टैरिफ पर बांग्लादेश में पहुंचने पर सहमति व्यक्त की है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

