अमेरिका-बांग्लादेश नई ट्रेड डील: टैरिफ में कटौती, टेक्सटाइल और कृषि निर्यात को बड़ा बूस्ट

Bangladesh, US sign reciprocal tariff agreement— Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) February 9, 2026
WASHINGTON DC, February 9: The Agreement on Reciprocal Tariff between Bangladesh and the United States was signed on Monday. On the Bangladesh side, the signatories were Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin and National Security…
दोनों देशों के बीच हुए इस समझौते पर बांग्लादेश की ओर से वाणिज्य सलाहकार शेख बशीर उद्दीन और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार खलीलुर रहमान ने हस्ताक्षर किए। संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका का प्रतिनिधित्व अमेरिकी व्यापार प्रतिनिधि जेमिसन ग्रीर ने किया।
The U.S.-Bangladesh Agreement on Reciprocal Trade is creating new opportunities for American farmers and producers, expanding market access on U.S. exports ranging from soybeans and corn to civil aircraft and motor vehicles. pic.twitter.com/B7ligkTHJt— United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) February 9, 2026