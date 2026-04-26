Washington Hotel Firing : ट्रंप पर हमला हुआ? होटल में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, डिनर पार्टी में थे राष्ट्रपति, जानें सीक्रेट सर्विस ने कैसे बचाई जान?

हालात देखकर सीक्रेट सर्विस एजेंट राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप को घेर कर अपने साथ ले गए। डिनर में शामिल करीब 2600 लोगों में से छिपकर अपनी जान बचाई। वेटर भागकर डाइनिंग हॉल में चले गए। पत्रकारों को भी जान बचाने के लिए मेज के नीचे छिपना पड़ा। हमलवार को मौके पर रही ढेर कर दिया गया।
#WATCH | Exclusive visuals from the White House Correspondents' Dinner being held in Washington after shots were fired at the event. The event has currently been halted.— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the event after the shots were… pic.twitter.com/OWyx7xuqtD
https://t.co/D2UlDOw1Wm pic.twitter.com/4FGUJLzYI0— White House Press Pool Reports (@WHPressPool) April 26, 2026
Shots fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner venue.
US President Donald Trump posts, "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE… pic.twitter.com/HXMmyprGQe
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026अब इस हमले को लेकर देश-दुनिया में राजनीति गरमा सकती है। क्योंकि यह हमला ईरान के साथ दूसरे दौर की शांति वार्ता फेल होने के बीच आया है। इस हमले को राष्ट्रपति की सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक माना जा रहा है। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma