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Washington Hotel Firing : ट्रंप पर हमला हुआ? होटल में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, डिनर पार्टी में थे राष्ट्रपति, जानें सीक्रेट सर्विस ने कैसे बचाई जान?

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BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Sun, 26 Apr 2026 (07:25 IST) Updated Date: Sun, 26 Apr 2026 (07:56 IST)
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अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के कार्यक्रम में अंधाधुंध गोलियां चली हैं। डोनाल्ड ट्रंप वॉशिंगटन डीसी में ‘व्हाइट हाउस कॉरेस्पोंडेंट्स डिनर’ में शामिल हो रहे थे, तभी गोलीबारी की घटना सामने आई है। गोली की आवाज सुनते ही राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को सीक्रेट सर्विस ने तुरंत मंच से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। डिनर पार्टी में ट्रंप के साथ उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया और उपराष्ट्रपति जेडी वेंस भी थे। लोग डिनर एन्जॉय कर रहे थे कि अचानक अफरा-तफरी मच गई। गोलियां चलने की आवाज आने लगी।
हालात देखकर सीक्रेट सर्विस एजेंट राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप को घेर कर अपने साथ ले गए। डिनर में शामिल करीब 2600 लोगों में से छिपकर अपनी जान बचाई। वेटर भागकर डाइनिंग हॉल में चले गए। पत्रकारों को भी जान बचाने के लिए मेज के नीचे छिपना पड़ा। हमलवार को मौके पर रही ढेर कर दिया गया।
ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha : राघव चड्ढा के BJP में जाने से Gen Z हुआ नाराज, घटे लाखों फॉलोअर्स, लोकप्रियता में क्यों आई गिरावट
होटल में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं और उनका पहला बयान भी सामने आ गया है। उन्होंने सीक्रेट सर्विस की तारीफ की है और कहा कि उन्होंने तेजी और बहादुरी से काम किया। ट्रंप ने कहा कि उनका सुझाव है कि शो जारी रहना चाहिए।

हमलावर को किया ढेर 

वॉशिंगटन डीसी में व्हाइट हाउस कॉरेस्पोंडेंट्स डिनर (WHCA) के दौरान हमला हुआ। राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप और उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया को सीक्रेट सर्विस एजेंटों ने होटल से निकाला। सुरक्षाबलों ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए हमलावर को मौके पर ही ढेर कर दिया।

अब इस हमले को लेकर देश-दुनिया में राजनीति गरमा सकती है। क्योंकि यह हमला ईरान के साथ दूसरे दौर की शांति वार्ता फेल होने के बीच आया है। इस हमले को राष्ट्रपति की सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक माना जा रहा है। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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