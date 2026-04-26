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ईरान से तनाव के बीच बाल-बाल बचे ट्रंप, बोले-30 दिन में फिर होगा कार्यक्रम

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Washington shooting
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Sun, 26 Apr 2026 (08:40 IST) Updated Date: Sun, 26 Apr 2026 (09:11 IST)
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अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के निवास ‘व्हाइट हाउस’ में संवाददाताओं के वार्षिक रात्रिभोज के दौरान गोलीबारी की घटना से मची अफ़रातफ़री के बाद राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और अन्य प्रमुख नेताओं को कार्यक्रम स्थल से बाहर निकाला गया। प्रारंभिक तौर पर किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। एक कानून-प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ने बताया कि एक अज्ञात हमलावर ने गोलीबारी की। 
ALSO READ: Heatwave India : भारत में 45°C पार तापमान, मानसून कमजोर और भीषण गर्मी का अलर्ट, WMO ने क्या दी चेतावनी
ट्रंप ने सोशल मीडिया पर 'सीक्रेट सर्विस' की बहादुरी की तारीफ करते हुए बताया कि शूटर को पकड़ लिया गया है। उन्होंने यह भी ऐलान किया कि इस घटना के कारण स्थगित हुए कार्यक्रम को अगले 30 दिनों के भीतर दोबारा आयोजित किया जाएगा।  अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों और डीसी पुलिस ने अभी मेयर से बात की है। आप हमलावर को अलग-अलग स्थितियों में देख सकते हैं, लेकिन यह भी दिखता है कि उसे पूरी तरह काबू में ले लिया गया और नियंत्रित कर लिया गया है।
अधिकारियों के अनुसार, यह घटना उस बॉलरूम के बाहर हुई जहां ट्रंप और अन्य अतिथि मौजूद थे। हालांकि, घटना के सटीक कारणों का तत्काल पता नहीं चल सका। कार्यक्रम को रद्द कर दिया गया है और इसे बाद में आयोजित किया जाएगा। ‘व्हाइट हाउस’ संवाददाताओं के संघ की अध्यक्ष वेइजिया जियांग ने कहा, ‘‘हम इसे फिर से आयोजित करेंगे।’’ घटना के तुरंत बाद कर्मचारियों ने टेबल साज-सज्जा और राष्ट्रपति के भाषण मंच को हटाना शुरू कर दिया।
कथित घटना के बाद वॉशिंगटन हिल्टन के बैंक्वेट हॉल में सीक्रेट सर्विस और अन्य एजेंसियों के अधिकारी बड़ी संख्या में पंहुचे, जहां सैकड़ों अतिथि “स्प्रिंग पी” और “बुराटा सलाद” का आनंद ले रहे थे। उन्हें अचानक टेबलों के नीचे छिपने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। जैसे ही लोगों को स्थिति का एहसास हुआ, बॉलरूम में दहशत फैल गई। सैकड़ों पत्रकार सूचनाएं साझा करने के लिए फोन पर जुट गए।
किसी को चिल्लाते हुए सुना गया “हट जाइए, सर!” जबकि कुछ लोग निर्देश दे रहे थे कि “झुक जाइए।’’ एक कोने से “गॉड ब्लेस अमेरिका” की आवाजें भी सुनाई दीं। इसी बीच ट्रंप को मंच से सुरक्षित बाहर ले जाया गया। इस दौरान वह क्षण भर के लिए, संभवतः ठोकर लगने से, लड़खड़ाए और सीक्रेट सर्विस एजेंटों ने उन्हें तुरंत संभाल लिया। एक कानून-प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ने गोलीबारी की पुष्टि की। हालांकि विस्तृत जानकारी तत्काल उपलब्ध नहीं हो सकी। सीक्रेट सर्विस की सुरक्षा में रहने वाले सभी अधिकारियों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया।

https://t.co/D2UlDOw1Wm pic.twitter.com/4FGUJLzYI0

— White House Press Pool Reports (@WHPressPool) April 26, 2026
एक अधिकारी ने ‘एसोसिएटेड प्रेस’ को बताया कि एक कानून-प्रवर्तन कर्मी को बुलेट-प्रूफ जैकेट पर गोली लगी, लेकिन उसके सुरक्षित रहने की उम्मीद है। वॉशिंगटन, डीसी में आयोजित व्हाइट हाउस कॉरेस्पॉन्डेंट्स डिनर के दौरान गोलीबारी की घटना सामने आई। 
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब पिछले कुछ वर्षों में हमारे गणराज्य पर हमले की कोशिश हुई है। इससे पहले पेंसिल्वेनिया के बटलर में एक संभावित हमलावर ने हत्या की कोशिश की थी, जो दो साल से भी कम समय पहले की बात है। और इसके बाद फ्लोरिडा के पाम बीच में भी कुछ महीनों बाद ऐसी ही स्थिति बनी, जहां हम बहुत करीब आ गए थे। उस समय भी कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों ने बेहतरीन काम किया था। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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