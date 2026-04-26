डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पर हमला? 4 बार मौत को दे चुके हैं मात, कौन था हमलावर, ईरान का हाथ या फिर और कोई चाल, क्या बोली सुरक्षा एजेंसियां

#WATCH | Shots fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC | When asked for a message that he wants to give to the world, US President Donald Trump says, "...We have the greatest security in history. If you have a whack job that's got a brain, but it's a little… pic.twitter.com/r2skohb4gl
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets - "Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has… pic.twitter.com/hcPokGIpd8
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026
https://t.co/D2UlDOw1Wm pic.twitter.com/4FGUJLzYI0— White House Press Pool Reports (@WHPressPool) April 26, 2026