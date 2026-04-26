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डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पर हमला? 4 बार मौत को दे चुके हैं मात, कौन था हमलावर, ईरान का हाथ या फिर और कोई चाल, क्या बोली सुरक्षा एजेंसियां

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BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Sun, 26 Apr 2026 (10:12 IST) Updated Date: Sun, 26 Apr 2026 (11:02 IST)
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How was Trump attacked today : वॉशिंगटन डीसी में सालाना व्हाइट हाउस कॉरस्पॉन्डेंट डिनर के दौरान फायरिंग हो गई। शनिवार शाम के इस कार्यक्रम में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प, पत्नी मेलानिया और उपराष्ट्रपति जेडी वेंस समेत कई बडे़ अफसर मौजूद थे। 
ALSO READ: ईरान से तनाव के बीच बाल-बाल बचे ट्रंप, बोले-30 दिन में फिर होगा कार्यक्रम
ईरान से चल रहे तनाव के बीच ट्रंप पर हमले की को‍शिश को लेकर कई सवाल उठ रहे हैं। क्या इस हमले के पीछे ईरान का हाथ है या फिर यह डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की हाल गिरते लोकप्रियता के ग्राफ को उठाने के पीछे कोई प्लानिंग। फिलहाल जांच एजेंसियों ने यह स्पष्ट नहीं किया है कि इस हमले के पीछे कोई विदेशी साजिश या किसी देश की भूमिका है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि जांच सभी संभावित एंगल से की जा रही है। व्हाइट हाउस कॉरेस्पोंडेंट्स डिनर में हुई यह लेटेस्ट घटना सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक मानी जा रही है। कैलिफोर्निया के रहने वाले एक 31 वर्षीय शूटर ने शॉटगन लेकर सुरक्षा चेकपॉइंट को पार करने की कोशिश की और फायरिंग की।
ALSO READ: Washington Hotel Firing : ट्रंप पर हमला हुआ? होटल में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, डिनर पार्टी में थे राष्ट्रपति, जानें सीक्रेट सर्विस ने कैसे बचाई जान?

वीडियो में सुनाई दी गोलियों की आवाज

जिस समय ट्रंप के कार्यक्रम में गोली चली उस समय कई और महत्वपूर्ण शख्सियतें वहां मौजूद थीं, जिसमें अमेरिका की फर्स्ट लेडी मेलिना ट्रंप  और उपराष्ट्रपति जेडी वेंस  शामिल थे। जिस समय यह घटना हुई, उस वक्त सैकड़ों पत्रकार, सेलिब्रिटी और नेता राष्ट्रपति के संबोधन का इंतजार कर रहे थे। इसके तुरंत बाद हॉल को खाली कराया गया और नेशनल गार्ड के जवानों ने इमारत के अंदर मोर्चा संभाल लिया। लोगों को बाहर जाने की अनुमति दी गई, लेकिन दोबारा प्रवेश रोक दिया गया। कुछ लोगों ने दावा किया कि उन्होंने 5 से 8 गोलियों की आवाज सुनी।

कौन है हमलावर

ट्रंप के कार्यक्रम में जिस हमलावर ने गोली चलाई थी, उसे FBI ने पकड़ लिया है। संदिग्ध शूटर कैलिफोर्निया का रहने वाला 31 वर्षीय कोल थॉमस एलन है। एफबीआई ने कहा कि हमलावर को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है और उसका वाशिंगटन स्थित कार्यालय गोलीबारी की घटना पर कार्रवाई कर रहा है।

क्या था हमलावर का उद्देश्य 

हालांकि हमलावर ने गोली सीधे ट्रंप पर तो नहीं चलाई, उसका मकसद क्या था, ये अभी पता नहीं चला है, लेकिन जिस होटल में यह कार्यक्रम था, वहां सुरक्षा को लेकर पहले भी सवाल रहे हैं। आमतौर पर यह होटल आम लोगों के लिए खुला रहता है और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था मुख्य रूप से बॉलरूम तक सीमित रहती है। इसी वजह से पहले भी लॉबी और अन्य सार्वजनिक जगहों पर विरोध या व्यवधान की घटनाएं सामने आती रही हैं।
न्यूज एजेंसी एपी के मुताबिक हमलावर ने होटल के बॉलरूम के बाहर फायरिंग की। ट्रम्प और गेस्ट बॉलरूम के अंदर थे। ट्रम्प ने बताया कि हमलावर को पकड़ लिया गया है। हालांकि, पहले खबर आई थी कि हमलावर को मार गिराया गया।

क्या बोले ट्रंप 

हमले के करीब डेढ़ घंटे बाद ट्रम्प ने मीडिया को संबोधित किया। ट्रंप ने कहा कि अमेरिका के संविधान पर हमला हुआ। सीक्रेट सर्विस ने मेरी जान बचाई। सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने बहादुरी से काम किया। जिस अफसर को गोली लगी, वह सुरक्षित है। उसने बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहनी थी। हमलावर के पास पावरफुल गन थी।

कब हुए ट्रंप पर हमले 

जब कान को छूकर निकली गोली
13 जुलाई, 2024 को बटलर रैली, पेंसिलवेनिया में ट्रंप पर अब तक का सबसे बड़ा और सीधा हमला हुआ था। एक चुनावी रैली के दौरान 20 वर्षीय शूटर थॉमस मैथ्यू क्रुक्स ने पास की छत से ट्रंप पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की। एक गोली ट्रंप के दाहिने कान के ऊपरी हिस्से को छूकर निकल गई। इस हमले में एक दर्शक की मौत हो गई और दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए। शूटर को मौके पर ही सीक्रेट सर्विस ने ढेर कर दिया था।
 
 लास वेगास रैली  
 
राष्ट्रपति बनने से पहले भी ट्रंप को निशाना बनाया गया था। लास वेगास में एक रैली के दौरान ब्रिटिश नागरिक माइकल स्टीवन सैंडफोर्ड ने एक पुलिस अधिकारी की पिस्तौल छीनने की कोशिश की ताकि वह ट्रंप को मार सके। वैसे उसे तुरंत काबू में कर लिया गया। बाद में उसने स्वीकार किया कि वह ट्रंप की हत्या के इरादे से ही वहां आया था।
 
'फोर्कलिफ्ट' साजिश 
यह हमला थोड़ा अलग लेकिन बेहद खतरनाक था। ग्रेगरी ली लिंगांग नाम के व्यक्ति ने एक ऑयल रिफाइनरी से फोर्कलिफ्ट चुरा लिया। उसका मकसद ट्रंप की बुलेटप्रूफ कार 'द बीस्ट' को टक्कर मारकर पलटना था। फोर्कलिफ्ट रास्ते में ही फंस गया और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। उसने पूछताछ में ट्रंप की हत्या की साजिश कबूली थी। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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