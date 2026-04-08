ट्रंप का बड़ा ऐलान: 15 दिन तक ईरान पर नहीं होगा हमला, हार्मुज जलडमरूमध्य खुला

???????????????????????? ????. ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????:???????? ???????? ???????????? ????????.????????.???????? pic.twitter.com/QEeflm2ma9— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 8, 2026
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने ट्वीट किया, 'बहुत विनम्रता के साथ, मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ ईरान और यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स ऑफ अमेरिका, अपने सहयोगियों के साथ, लेबनान और दूसरी जगहों सहित हर जगह तुरंत सीजफायर पर सहमत हो गए हैं, जो तुरंत लागू होगा।'
Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026
With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026
I warmly welcome the…