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ट्रंप का बड़ा ऐलान: 15 दिन तक ईरान पर नहीं होगा हमला, हार्मुज जलडमरूमध्य खुला

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BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Apr 2026 (06:50 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 08 Apr 2026 (07:02 IST)
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अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान के साथ 28 फरवरी से जारी युद्ध के बाद अब सीजफायर का ऐलान किया है। इसके तहत अमेरिका और इजराइल 15 दिनों तक ईरान पर हमला नहीं करेंगे। समझौते के तहत स्ट्रेट ऑफ हार्मुज खुल गया है। हालांकि ईरान और ओमान को हार्मुज से टैक्स वसूलने की अनुमति मिल गई है। 
 
ट्रंप ने ट्रुथ सोशल पर एक पोस्ट करते हुए कहा कि मैं दो हफ्तों के लिए ईरान पर बमबारी और हमले को स्थगित करने पर सहमत हूं। उन्होंने इसे व्यापक युद्धविराम की दिशा में एक कदम बताया है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह फैसला पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ और सेना प्रमुख आसिम मुनीर के साथ हुई बातचीत के बाद लिया गया है। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री ने भी सीजफायर के फैसले का स्वागत किया है। वहीं, ईरान ने जंग रोकने के लिए 10 सूत्रीय प्रस्ताव भेजा है।
व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी कैरोलिन लेविट ने कहा कि बातचीत जारी रहेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रेसिडेंट ट्रंप का बयान ही आगे की दिशा तय करेगा। बातचीत का आधार क्या होगा राष्ट्रपति के रूख से तय होगा। सच ये है कि हमारे राष्ट्रपति और हमारी पावरफुल सेना ने ईरान को स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज खोलने को राजी किया है और अब आगे की बातचीत जारी रहेगी।

ईरान के विदेश मंत्री अब्बास अराघची ने बताया कि दो हफ्तों की अवधि के लिए होर्मुज जलडमरूमध्य को खोल दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर लिखा, 'मैं ईरान की सर्वोच्च राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की ओर से यह घोषणा करता हूं: यदि ईरान पर हमले रोक दिए जाते हैं, तो हमारी शक्तिशाली सशस्त्र सेनाएं अपने रक्षात्मक अभियान रोक देंगी।'

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने ट्वीट किया, 'बहुत विनम्रता के साथ, मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ ईरान और यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स ऑफ अमेरिका, अपने सहयोगियों के साथ, लेबनान और दूसरी जगहों सहित हर जगह तुरंत सीजफायर पर सहमत हो गए हैं, जो तुरंत लागू होगा।'

गौरतलब है कि अमेरिका और इजराइल के हमलों से ईरान में भारी तबाही हुई। वहीं ईरान ने भी इजराइल के साथ ही खाड़ी देशों में अमेरिकी ठिकानों पर जबरदस्त हमले किए। युद्ध की वजह से दुनियाभर में तेल संकट खड़ा हो गया था।
edited by  : Nrapendra Gupta

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वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Apr 2026 (06:50 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 08 Apr 2026 (07:02 IST)

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