2 अफगानियों के शतक, 310 रन पड़वा कर सिर्फ 4 विकेट ले पाए भारतीय गेंदबाज

, बुधवार, 4 फ़रवरी 2026 (17:10 IST)
AFGvsIND अंडर 19 विश्वकप के सेमीफाइनल में अफगानिस्तान ने भारत के खिलाफ 4 विकेट के नुकसान पर 50 ओवरों में 310 रन बना लिए। भारत की ओर से सिर्फ 2 सफल गेंदबाज रहे दीपेश देवेंद्रन और कनिष्क चौहान जिन्होंने 2-2 विकेट लिए।

अफगानिस्तान की ओर से फैजल शिनोजदा और उजराइनुल्लाह नियाजाई ने शतक ठोके। फैजल शिनोजदा  ने 93 गेंदो पर 110 रन बनाए जिसमें 15 चौके शामिल थे। वहीं उजराइनुल्लाह नियाजाई ने 86 गेंदो में 12 चौके और 2 छक्के की मदद से 101 रन बनाए। दोनों ने तीसरे विकेट के लिए 148 रन जोड़े।
अफगानिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पहले विकेट के लिए 53 रन जोड़े। जब स्कोर 117 रन हुआ तो टीम का दूसरा सलामी बल्लेबाज भी चलता बना लेकिन टीम के लिए तब तक मंच तैयार हो चुका था।

हालांकि 40 ओवर तक अफगानिस्तान के सिर्फ 199 रन ही थे। लेकिन दोनों शतकवीरों ने मिलकर अंतिम 10 ओवर में 110 रन बनाए। इस कारण टीम 300 के आंकड़े के पार जा सकी।

