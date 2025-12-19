बांग्लादेश ने मुस्तफिजुर को दी IPL 2026 में कोलकाता से खेलने की अनुमति

Hanuman Chalisa

, शुक्रवार, 19 दिसंबर 2025 (13:30 IST)
बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने 9.2 करोड़ में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स द्वारा खरीदे गए मुस्तफिजुर रहमान को नो ऑबलिगेशन सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान कर दिया गया है। यह बाएं हाथ का तेज गेंदबाज इससे पहले चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स में शामिल था। स्लो ऑफ कटर्स डालने के लिए मशहूर मुस्तफिजुर आईपीएल में  खेलने वाले एकमात्र बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ी होंगे।

हालांकि मुस्तफिज़ुर रहमान, जिन्हें कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने चुना था, न्यूजीलैंड सीरीज के कारण पूरे इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रहेंगे। नजमुल शांतो ने जोर देकर कहा कि मुस्तफिज़ुर आईपीएल से आठ दिनों के लिए वापस आएंगे और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे।
मुस्तफिज़ुर रहमान, जिन्हें कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने चुना था, न्यूजीलैंड सीरीज के कारण पूरे इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रहेंगे। नजमुल शांतो ने जोर देकर कहा कि मुस्तफिज़ुर IPL से आठ दिनों के लिए वापस आएंगे और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे।नजमुल ने कहा, “हमने मुस्तफिज़ुर को पूरे आईपीएल के लिए एनओसी दे दी है। वह केवल न्यूजीलैंड वनडे सीरीज के दौरान राष्ट्रीय टीम के लिए खेलने के लिए वापस आएंगे, जिसमें तीन मैच हैं। वह वनडे सीरीज खेलने के लिए आठ दिनों के लिए वापस आएंगे।”

