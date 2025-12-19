Bangladesh Cricket Board showing sympathy to the terrorist who distorted our Indian map Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.— ` (@KohliHood) December 19, 2025
Meanwhile, our Indian shahrukh khan franchise Kolkata Knight Riders is giving platform to Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman to play in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/Cv6oVgJQ9C
Mustafizur Rahman was bought in the IPL by Sharuk Khan for 12 crore rupee. On the other hand, the political party that Mustafizur Rahman supports wants to separate the Seven Sisters from India.What kind of people are Indians? pic.twitter.com/C9rt36rNTl
— ADA Hindu (@OvirupDas97) December 17, 2025
Mustafizur Rahman pic.twitter.com/jxheydvXQi
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 15, 2025मुस्तफिज़ुर रहमान, जिन्हें कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने चुना था, न्यूजीलैंड सीरीज के कारण पूरे इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रहेंगे। नजमुल शांतो ने जोर देकर कहा कि मुस्तफिज़ुर IPL से आठ दिनों के लिए वापस आएंगे और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे।नजमुल ने कहा, “हमने मुस्तफिज़ुर को पूरे आईपीएल के लिए एनओसी दे दी है। वह केवल न्यूजीलैंड वनडे सीरीज के दौरान राष्ट्रीय टीम के लिए खेलने के लिए वापस आएंगे, जिसमें तीन मैच हैं। वह वनडे सीरीज खेलने के लिए आठ दिनों के लिए वापस आएंगे।”