सेना में कार्यरत श्रीलंकाई खिलाड़ी को टीम में किया शामिल तो ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ Boycott Chenna Super Kings

webdunia
मंगलवार, 15 फ़रवरी 2022 (11:53 IST)
आईपीएल 2022 के शुरु होने से पहले ही 4 बार की चैंपियन चेन्नई के फैंस खासे खफा नजर आ रहे हैं। इसका कारण है एक खिलाड़ी जिसको चेन्नई ने हाल ही में संपन्न हुई मेगा नीलामी में खरीदा।

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स आईपीएल की दूसरे सबसे सफल टीम है। यह टीम अपनी फैन फॉलोइंग के कारण जानी जाती है। लेकिन हाल ही में फ्रेंचाइजी के एक ही निर्णय के कारण फैंस चेन्नई सुपर किंग से इस कदर नाराज हो गए हैं कि वह ट्विटर पर बॉयकॉट चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।

दरअसल आईपीएल का नीलामी के दूसरे दिन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने महीष तीष्णा को खरीद लिया था । श्रीलंका के स्पिनर नहीं देखना महीष तीष्णा  का आधार मूल्य 50,00,000 रुपए था और चेन्नई ने उनको 70,00,000 के मूल्य में खरीदा था। चेन्नई के इस निर्णय से फैंस खासकर दक्षिण भारत के क्रिकेट फैंस खासे नाराज हो गए और ट्विटर पर अपना विरोध जताने लग गए।

क्या है विरोध की वजह?

दरअसल श्रीलंकाई स्पिनर महीष तीक्ष्णा श्रीलंकाई सेना के एक सिंहली सैनिक है। गौरतलब है कि साल 2009 में सेन्य कार्यवाही के दौरान सिंहली सैनिकों ने श्रीलंकाई तमिलों पर युद्ध के दौरान अपराध के आरोप लगे थे। यही कारण है कि चेन्नई के स्थानीय फैंस इस फ्रैंचाइजी का आगामी आईपीएल सत्र में बॉयकॉट करेंगे।

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स: ऋतुराज गायकवाड़, रॉबिन उथप्पा, मोईन अली, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, रवींद्र जाडेजा, ड्वेन ब्रावो, अंबाती रायुडू, दीपक चाहर, तुषार देशपांडे, केएम आसिफ़, महीष तीष्णा, शिवम दुबे, नारायण जगदीशन, हरि निशांत, शुभ्रांशु सेनापति, मुकेश चौधरी, सिमरजीत सिंह, राजवर्धन हंगारगेकर, भगत वर्मा, प्रशांत सोलंकी, क्रिस जॉर्डन, ड्वेन प्रिटोरियस, डेवन कॉन्वे, ऐडम मिल्न, मिचेल सैंटनर
(कुल खिलाड़ी : 25)

पहले दिन का खर्च: 27.55 करोड़
दूसरे दिन का खर्च: 17.50 करोड़
बची हुई राशि : 2.95 करोड़

