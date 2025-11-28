Festival Posters

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






गौतम गंभीर को हटाने के पक्ष में नहीं बोर्ड, बने रहेंगे टेस्ट टीम के मुख्य कोच

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Gautam Gambhir

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 28 नवंबर 2025 (13:30 IST)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 0-2 से हार के बाद कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि गौतम गंभीर को कम से कम टेस्ट क्रिकेट में मुख्य कोच के पद से हाथ धोना पड़ेगा लेकिन भारतीय क्रिकेट क्ंट्रोल बोर्ड के विश्वसनीय सूत्रों से आ रही खबर के मुताबिक उनका पद सुरक्षित है और वह साल 2027 तक हर प्रारुप में भारत के कोच बने रहेंगे।


इससे पहले आलोचनाओं से घिरे भारतीय टीम के मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर ने कहा था कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टेस्ट श्रृंखला में मिली करारी हार के बाद उनके भविष्य पर फैसला भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) को करना है लेकिन इसके साथ ही उन्होंने याद दिलाया कि उनके कार्यकाल में टीम ने कितनी सफलता हासिल की है।

गंभीर ने मैच के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा था, ‘‘मेरे भविष्य का फैसला बीसीसीआई को करना है। लेकिन मैं वही व्यक्ति हूं जिसने इंग्लैंड में आपको अनुकूल परिणाम दिलाए और मैं चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में भी कोच था।’’गंभीर के नेतृत्व में भारत ने 18 टेस्ट मैचों में से 10 में हार का सामना किया है, जिसमें पिछले साल न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ और अब दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ घरेलू मैदान पर मिली हार भी शामिल है।गुवाहाटी में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ भारत की हार टेस्ट क्रिकेट में रनों के लिहाज से उसकी सबसे बड़ी हार है।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

फिर कमिंस और हेजलवुड के बिना इंग्लैंड से भिड़ेगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया, स्टीव स्मिथ होंगे कप्तान

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels