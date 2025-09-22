Dharma Sangrah

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






हारिस राउफ ने किया 6-0 का इशारा, शुभमन और अभिषेक से भी उलझे

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें India

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 22 सितम्बर 2025 (13:50 IST)
भारतीय बल्लेबाजी को कल थोड़ी बहुत चुनौती देने वाले पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज हारिस राउफ ने बाउंड्री लाइन पर अभिषेक शर्मा का शानदार कैच पकड़ा। हालांकि सीमा रेखा की रखवाली कर रहे राउफ को जब भारतीय फैंस ने कोहली कोहली सुनाया तो हारिस राउफ ने 6-0 का इशारा किया।

दरअसल कुछ अपुष्ट खबरों के अनुसार पाकिस्तान ने भारत के 6 राफेल गिराए हैं। ऐसी कुछ भ्रामक खबरें पाक मीडिया और भारत के भी कुछ वामपंथी मीडिया हाउस ने लिखी हैं। इसको दोहराने के लिए पाक फैंस और कल खिलाड़ी भी 6-0 का इशारा करते दिखे।

हारिस राउफ ने कल भारतीय कप्तान सूर्याकुमार यादव और संजू सैमसन का विकेट जरूर लिया हो लेकिन मैदान पर उनका आचरण ठीक नहीं रहा। वह अभिषेक शर्मा से  उलझे जिसका जवाब शुभमन गिल  ने दिया तो वह भड़क उठे।

इसके अलावा एक और महिला क्रिकेटर ने भी दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ अपना अर्धशतक पूरा करके 6-0 का इशारा किया।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

साहिबजादा फरहान की बल्ले से बंदूक के जश्न से भारतीय फैंस में गुस्सा, बोर्ड को भी ना बख्शा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
नवरात्रि विशेष
Shorts
फोटो
Reels