INDvsENG मैच को रिकॉर्ड 65 मिलियन दर्शकों ने देखा, टूटा रिकॉर्ड

BY: WD Sports Desk
Publish Date: Fri, 06 Mar 2026 (19:30 IST) Updated Date: Fri, 06 Mar 2026 (19:30 IST)
भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच टी20 विश्व कप के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल ने डिजिटल खेल दर्शक संख्या का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है और जियो हॉटस्टार पर 65.2 मिलियन दर्शकों की चरम समवर्तीता (पीक कॉनकरेंसी) दर्ज की गई।भारत ने इंग्लैंड को करीबी मुकाबले में सात रन से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद अध्यक्ष जय शाह ने एक्स पर लिखा ,‘‘ ICC टी20 विश्व कप के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल ने डिजिटल दर्शक संख्या का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। भारत और इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीमों के बीच इस मैच में जियो हॉटस्टार पर 65. 2 मिलियन दर्शकों की चरम समवर्तीता दर्ज की गई जो दुनिया भर में किसी लाइव खेल आयोजन के लिये रिकॉर्ड है।’’
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ यह भारतीय प्रशंसकों को एकत्र करने के लिये बड़े वैश्विक क्रिकेट की अतुलनीय क्षमता के साथ आईसीसी में मेरी टीम और हमारे साझेदार जियो स्टार की बड़े पैमाने पर प्रशंसकों को जोड़ने की काबिलियत को भी दिखाता है।’’

