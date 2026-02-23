Biodata Maker

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






19 नवंबर के बाद 22 फरवरी, अहमदाबाद से शुरु हुआ विजय रथ वहीं थमा

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Ahemdabad

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2026 (12:46 IST)
19 नवंबर 2023 के बाद भारत पहली बार किसी भी आईसीसी वाइट बॉल टूर्नामेंट में 22 फरवरी 2026 को हारा। दिलचस्प बात यह थी कि 19 नवंबर 2023 के वनडे विश्वकप फाइनल में जब भारत को हार मिली तब  वह मैदान अहमदाबाद का नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम था। इसके बाद भारत ने अविजित रहते हुए आईसीसी टी-20 विश्वकप जीता और चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी जीती।

इस विश्वकप के भी शुरुआती 4 मैच भारत जीता लेकिन जैसे ही विजय रथ नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम  पहुंचा वैसे ही वह रुक गया। इस कारण यह स्टेडियम सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषय बना रहा

भारत ने इससे पहले टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 में पाकिस्तान को करीबी हार थमाई थी। इसके बाद टीम ने आयरलैंड अमेरिका को हराकर सेमीफाइनल का सफर तय किया था। कनाडा से हुआ मैच धुल गया था। वहीं इंग्लैंड को 103 रनों से हराकर भारत ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 7 रनों से मिली जीत ने भारत का 11 सालों के आईसीसी ट्रॉफी का सूखा खत्म किया था।

दुबई में खेली गई चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी में भारत ने बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान पर आसान जीत दर्ज की। वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सेमीफाइनल में मात दी। न्यूजीलैंड को भारत ने दो बार लीग स्टेज और फाइनल में हराकर ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

76 रनों से दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत को हराकर किया शर्मसार, रोका विजय रथ

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels