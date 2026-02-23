19 नवंबर के बाद 22 फरवरी, अहमदाबाद से शुरु हुआ विजय रथ वहीं थमा

There’s oil beneath this stadium @realDonaldTrump . Khod daal pic.twitter.com/n7bbuTHGqO— babu bisleri (@baabuOP) February 22, 2026
Fir vohi Ahmedabad ka ground
Samne vali team ki yellow jersey
3 early wickets— Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) February 22, 2026
Jisme se do Bumrah ke
Then a left handed batsman saves the team
And make a partnership with right handed batsman
We have seen this before
As far as Indian cricket is concerned,
"Ahmedabad" is a venue which ends "bad".
Should shift all matches to Nanjangud.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 23, 2026
Idk why but this Ahmedabad stadium just gives off negative vibes man and we always play our important games here!
— R R (@RacchaRidhvik) February 22, 2026
India in ICC tournaments since 2023
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L (Black soil pitch in Ahmedabad; SKY scored 18 in that game)
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L (Black soil pitch in Ahmedabad; SKY scored 18 in this game)
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 22, 2026
Ahmedabad crowd be like pic.twitter.com/8rKULGZy7E
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 22, 2026भारत ने इससे पहले टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 में पाकिस्तान को करीबी हार थमाई थी। इसके बाद टीम ने आयरलैंड अमेरिका को हराकर सेमीफाइनल का सफर तय किया था। कनाडा से हुआ मैच धुल गया था। वहीं इंग्लैंड को 103 रनों से हराकर भारत ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 7 रनों से मिली जीत ने भारत का 11 सालों के आईसीसी ट्रॉफी का सूखा खत्म किया था।