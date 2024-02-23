Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

जो रूट लौटे फॉर्म में, इस INDvsENG सीरीज में पहली बार पहुंचे 50 रन पार

हमें फॉलो करें Joe Root

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2024 (14:42 IST)
INDvsENG जो रूट और बेन फोक्स ने छठे विकेट की अटूट साझेदारी में 86 रन जोड़कर इंग्लैंड को संकट से निकालते हुए भारत के खिलाफ चौथे क्रिकेट टेस्ट के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को चाय तक पांच विकेट पर 198 रन तक पहुंचाया।चाय के समय रूट 67 और फोक्स 28 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे।

गौरतलब है कि जो रूट का बुरा फॉर्म इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के लिए सिरदर्द साबित हो रहा था लेकिन आज उन्होंने अपना नैसर्गिक खेल दिखाया। यह इस सीरीज में पहली बार है जब वह 50 रन पार हो चुके हैं। इससे पहले वह इस सीरीज में 30 पार भी नहीं जा पा रहे थे। पिछले तीन टेस्ट में 29, 2 , 5, 16, 18 , 7 रन बनाने वाले रूट ने संयम के साथ खेलते हुए पारी को संभाला।स्टोक्स उनको हालांकि एक गेंदबाज के रूप में बेहतर प्रयोग कर रहे थे। पहले टेस्ट में वह 4 विकेट चटका चुके थे।
इससे पहले इंग्लैंड ने पांच विकेट 112 रन पर गंवा दिये थे। भारत के लिये पदार्पण करने वाले तेज गेंदबाज आकाश दीप ने पहले सत्र में तीन विकेट चटकाये।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन से कांपे कंगारू, सिर्फ ट्रैविस हेड ही बना पाए 45 रन

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos