रणजी ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल में फिर चमके मोहम्मद शमी, J&K के चटकाए विकेट

इसके बाद बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी जम्मू कश्मीर को मोहम्मद शमी और मुकेश कुमार ने शुरुआती तीन विकेट महज 13 रन के स्कोर पर झटक लिये। इसके बाद कप्तान परास डोगरा और अब्दुल समद ने पारी को संभाला और 143 रन जोड़े। अब्दुल समद (82) को मोहम्मद शमी ने 40वें ओवर में आउट किया।
MASSIVE STATEMENT BY RP SINGH ON MOHAMMAD SHAMI— Reporrt (@reporrtofficial) February 10, 2026
RP Singh said:
“I was thinking of bringing Mohammad Shami back into the Indian team, but the BCCI removed him from the central contract list. He is performing really well in the Ranji Trophy right now.”
Strong words.
… pic.twitter.com/4jENwspQMe