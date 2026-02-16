rashifal-2026

रणजी ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल में फिर चमके मोहम्मद शमी, J&K के चटकाए विकेट

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 16 फ़रवरी 2026 (18:00 IST)
मोहम्मद शमी (तीन विकेट) और मुकेश कुमार (दो विकेट) की बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी के दम पर बंगाल ने सोमवार को रणजी ट्रॉफी के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में दिन का खेल समाप्त होने के समय जम्मू-कश्मीर के 198 पर पांच विकेट झटक मैच पर अपनी पकड़ बना ली हैं। आज यहां बंगाल कल के पांच विकेट पर 249 रन से आगे खेलना शुरु किया। सुबह के सत्र में आकिब नबी ने सुदीप कुमार घरामी (146) रन को आउटकर बंगाल को छठा झटका दिया।

इसके बाद बंगाल महज 59 रन जोड़कर शेष अपनी चारों विकेट गंवा दिये। बंगाल की पूरी टीम 97.1 ओवर में 328 पर सिमट गई। जम्मू-कश्मीर के लिए आकिब नबी ने पांच विकेट लिये। सुनील कुमार को दो विकेट मिले। युद्धवीर सिंह चरक और आबिद मुश्ताक ने एक-एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।
इसके बाद बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी जम्मू कश्मीर को मोहम्मद शमी और मुकेश कुमार ने शुरुआती तीन विकेट महज 13 रन के स्कोर पर झटक लिये। इसके बाद कप्तान परास डोगरा और अब्दुल समद ने पारी को संभाला और 143 रन जोड़े। अब्दुल समद (82) को मोहम्मद शमी ने 40वें ओवर में आउट किया।

अगले ही ओवर में मुकेश कुमार ने पारस डोगरा (58) का शिकार कर लिया। दिन का खेल समाप्त होने के समय जम्मू-कश्मीर ने पांच विकेट पर 198 रन बना लिये है। कन्हैया वधावन नाबाद (10) और आबिद मुश्ताक (नाबाद 26) क्रीज पर मौजूद थे। बंगाल के लिए मोहम्मद शमी ने तीन विकेट और मुकेश कुमार ने दो विकेट लिये।

