'पाक क्रिकेटरों इससे बचना', पूर्व विकेटकीपर कप्तान ने लगाई गुहार (Video)

भारत और पाकिस्तान रविवार को दुबई में एशिया कप के ग्रुप चरण में एक दूसरे का सामना करेंगे।
VIDEO | Former Pakistan cricket team captain Rashid Latif on the Asia Cup clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan, says, "There is pressure on Pakistan which they have been carrying for the last 30 years. So maybe India will try to take advantage of it. The only disadvantage… pic.twitter.com/RdwGPlfx2O— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2025
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अभिषेक शर्मा, संजू सैमसन और सूर्यकुमार यादव जैसे खिलाड़ी संतुलन लाते हैं। गेंदबाजी में बुमराह अपने दम पर मैच का रुख बदल सकते हैं। कुल मिलाकर यह बेहद संतुलित और संपूर्ण टीम नजर आती है।’’
VIDEO | Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has admitted that emotions often get the better of his side when facing India, a flaw he believes has cost Pakistan crucial matches in recent years:— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2025
"We get emotional or hyper. We want to do everything in one go. We don’t take the… pic.twitter.com/TyUINKaIef