'पाक क्रिकेटरों इससे बचना', पूर्व विकेटकीपर कप्तान ने लगाई गुहार (Video)

भावनाओं में बहने के कारण भारत से हार जाता है पाकिस्तान: लतीफ

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 12 सितम्बर 2025 (16:03 IST)
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान राशिद लतीफ का मानना ​​है कि भारत के खिलाफ खेलते समय भावनाएं अक्सर उनकी टीम पर हावी हो जाती हैं और इसी कमजोरी के कारण उन्हें हाल के वर्षों में अपने इस चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी से महत्वपूर्ण मैचों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है।

राजनीतिक तनाव के कारण दोनों पड़ोसी देशों के बीच द्विपक्षीय क्रिकेट एक दशक से भी ज़्यादा समय से स्थगित है, जिससे उनके मुकाबले अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद और एशियाई क्रिकेट परिषद की प्रतियोगिताओं तक सीमित हो गए हैं। पिछले 10 साल में यह प्रतिद्वंद्विता काफ़ी हद तक एकतरफ़ा रही है, जिसमें भारत ने 15 में से 12 मैच जीते हैं।

लतीफ ने PTI (भाषा) वीडियो से कहा, ‘‘हम भावुक या अति उत्साहित हो जाते हैं और एक ही बार में सब कुछ करने की कोशिश करते हैं। हम भारत के खिलाफ मैच को ज्यादा आगे नहीं ले जाते और इस वजह से पाकिस्तान को अधिकतर मैच में हार का सामना करना पड़ता है।’’

पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ने कहा, ‘‘दूसरी ओर भारत पिच और मैच की परिस्थितियों के अनुसार खेलता है और इसलिए उसे सफलता मिलती है। पाकिस्तान पर अपेक्षाओं का बोझ है और भारत इसका फायदा उठाता है।’’
भारत और पाकिस्तान रविवार को दुबई में एशिया कप के ग्रुप चरण में एक दूसरे का सामना करेंगे।

लतीफ का मानना ​​है कि भारत की धैर्य बनाए रखने की क्षमता, हार्दिक पांड्या, सूर्यकुमार यादव, अभिषेक शर्मा और संजू सैमसन से मिलने वाला संतुलन और जसप्रीत बुमराह की बेजोड़ सटीकता भारतीय टीम को किसी अन्य टीम की तुलना में अधिक संपूर्ण बनाती है।

लतीफ़ ने कहा, ‘‘हार्दिक पांड्या एक ख़तरनाक खिलाड़ी हैं। मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाज या निचले क्रम के बल्लेबाज मैच का पासा पलट सकते हैं। पांड्या ने ऐसा एक बार नहीं, बल्कि कई बार किया है, जो अद्भुत है और इसीलिए उन्हें एक्स-फ़ैक्टर कहा जाता है।’’
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अभिषेक शर्मा, संजू सैमसन और सूर्यकुमार यादव जैसे खिलाड़ी संतुलन लाते हैं। गेंदबाजी में बुमराह अपने दम पर मैच का रुख बदल सकते हैं। कुल मिलाकर यह बेहद संतुलित और संपूर्ण टीम नजर आती है।’’

भारत-पाक क्रिकेट पर सरकार की नीति साफ: द्विपक्षीय नहीं, ACC-ICC टूर्नामेंट में भिड़ंत ज़रूरी

