साहिबजादा फरहान की बल्ले से बंदूक के जश्न से भारतीय फैंस में गुस्सा, बोर्ड को भी ना बख्शा

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 22 सितम्बर 2025 (13:09 IST)
INDvsPAK पिछले मैच में पाकिस्तान के सलामी बल्लेबाज साहिबजादा फरहान भारत के खिलाफ अर्धशतक से चूक गए थे लेकिन इस मैच में उन्होंने जीवनदान का फायदा उठाकर अक्षर की गेंद पर छक्का लगाकर अपना अर्धशतक पूरा किया और पाकिस्तान 10 ओवर में 1 विकेट के नुकसान पर 90 पार हो गया।

अगर पाकिस्तान 171 रनों तक पहुंच पाया तो उसमें साहिबजादा फरहान का ही महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा। लेकिन भारत के खिलाफ जसप्रीत बुमराह जैसे शीर्ष गेंदबाज पर प्रहार करने वाले साहिबजादा फरहान ने जश्न के मौके पर एक ओछी हरकत कर दी जिसके बाद उनकी पारी की तारीफ भी भारतीयों ने नहीं की।

सलामी बल्लेबाज साहिबजादा फरहान ने अपना पचास पूरा करने के बाद बल्ले को बंदूक की तरह इस्तेमाल करके जश्न मनाया। इसका कई भारतीयों ने यह अर्थ निकाला कि वह पहलगाम के पीड़ितों का मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं। ऐसे में भारतीय फैंस ने बीसीसीआई को भी नहीं बक्शा और कहा कि पाक के साथ क्रिकेट खेलने का ईनाम मिल गया।


पाकिस्तान को तेज शुरुआत दिलाने वाले साहिबजादा फरहान ने रन गति बढ़ाने के चक्कर में शिवम दुबे पर प्रहार करना चाहा लेकिन मिड ऑफ पर खड़े कप्तान सूर्याकुमार को आसान कैच दे बैठे। शीर्ष स्कोरर साहिबजादा ने 45 गेंदो पर 58 रन बनाए।

भारत ने पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी पाकिस्तान को पहला झटका तीसरे ओवर में हार्दिक पांड्या ने फखर जमान (15) को आउटकर दिया। इसके बाद सैम अयूब और साहिबजादा फरहान ने दूसरे विकेट के लिए 72 रन जोड़े। 11वें ओवर में शिवम दुबे ने सैम अयूब (21) को आउटकर भारत को दूसरी सफलता दिलाई। हुसैन तलत (10) को कुलदीप यादव ने आउट किया।

15वें ओवर में शिवम दुबे ने साहिबजादा फरहान को आउटकर भारत को बड़ी सफलता दिलाई। फरहान ने 45 गेंदों में पांच चौके और तीन छक्के लगाते हुए 58 रनों की पारी खेली। मोहम्मद नवाज (21) को सूर्यकुमार यादव ने रनआउट किया। पाकिस्तान ने निर्धारित 20 ओवरों मं पांच विकेट पर 171 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया।भारत की ओर से शिवम दुबे ने दो विकेट लिये। हार्दिक पांड्या और कुलदीप यादव ने एक-एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।

