टैलेंट, फॉर्म, लीडरशिप सब कुछ, फिर भी टीम इंडिया से बाहर अय्यर, गौतम पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

कृति शर्मा
, मंगलवार, 19 अगस्त 2025 (15:55 IST)
Asia Cup Team India Squad : भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने एशिया कप 2025 के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा कर दी है। सूर्यकुमार यादव को कप्तान और शुभमन गिल को उपकप्तान बनाया गया है, जबकि जसप्रीत बुमराह भी टी20 टीम में शामिल हैं। लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा हो रही है श्रेयस अय्यर के सेलेक्ट न होने की।श्रेयस अय्यर की नजरअंदाजी पर फैंस सेलेक्टर्स पर भड़के हुए हैं, क्योंकि पिछले साल BCCI सेंट्रल कॉन्ट्रैक्ट से बाहर किए जाने के बाद उन्होंने लगातार शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है।

BCCI Central Contract से निकाले जाने के बाद श्रेयस अय्यर :
 
  • Ranji Trophy : श्रेयस अय्यर ने मार्च 2024 में मुंबई की ओर से खेलते हुए रणजी ट्रॉफी जीती। 
  • IPL Trophy : 2024 IPL में उन्होंने मई में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को कप्तानी करते हुए ट्रॉफी जीताने में मदद की। 
  • Irani Cup : अक्टूबर में उन्होंने खिलाड़ी के रूप में ईरानी कप जीता 
  • SMAT 2024 : दिसंबर में उन्होंने अपनी कप्तानी में मुंबई को सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी जीतने में मदद की। 
  • IPL 2025 – पंजाब किंग्स ने 27 करोड़ में खरीदा, IPL इतिहास के दूसरे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बने। कप्तानी करते हुए टीम को फाइनल तक पहुंचाया और 604 रन बनाए 175 के स्ट्राइक रेट से बनाए।
 
इतना सब कुछ करने के बावजूद अय्यर को एशिया कप टीम में जगह नहीं मिली, जो कई क्रिकेट फैंस और एक्सपर्ट्स को चौंकाने वाला लगा है।
 
वहीं शुभमन गिल, जिन्होंने 21 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों में 578 रन बनाए हैं (औसत 30.42, स्ट्राइक रेट 139.27), उन्हें उपकप्तान बना दिया गया है। इस फैसले को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर भी लिखा रिएक्शन और बहस सामने आ रही हैं।

फैंस का सवाल है कि अगर इतने शानदार प्रदर्शन के बाद भी अय्यर को टीम में जगह नहीं मिलती, तो फिर और क्या करना होगा?
 


 
एशिया कप के लिए भारतीय टीम:
 
सूर्यकुमार यादव (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल (उप-कप्तान), अभिषेक शर्मा, हार्दिक पंड्या, अक्षर पटेल, जसप्रीत बुमराह, जितेश शर्मा, शिवम दुबे, अर्शदीप सिंह, संजू सैमसन, हर्षित राणा, तिलक वर्मा, रिंकू सिंह, वरुण चक्रवर्ती, कुलदीप यादव।



शुभमन गिल की एक साल बाद T20I में एंट्री, आते ही बने उप कप्तान

