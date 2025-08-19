टैलेंट, फॉर्म, लीडरशिप सब कुछ, फिर भी टीम इंडिया से बाहर अय्यर, गौतम पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

- Most Runs in Champions Trophy— Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) August 19, 2025
- More Runs than Shubman Gill in WC
- Reached IPL Finals being Top Run Scorer of Team
Gautam Gambhir is just jealous of him. There is not even a single reason to drop Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/ogknDVE3mS
SHREYAS IYER SINCE 2024:— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) August 19, 2025
Ranji - 480 runs, 68.6 Ave, 90.2 SR.
SMAT - 345 runs, 49.3 ave, 188.5 SR.
VHT - 325 runs, 325 ave, 131.6 SR.
CT 2025 - 243 runs, 48.6 ave.
IPL 2025 - 604 runs, 50.3 ave, 175.1 SR.
In T20s - 1300 runs, 46.4 ave, 169.5 SR.
- He performed in every formats… pic.twitter.com/2HrDhYfDIe
- 600+ Runs.
- 50.33 Average.
- 175.07 Strike Rate.
Shreyas Iyer has putting in one of the finest Performance in IPL History in 2025 but not even in the Stand-By list for Asia Cup is a sad story for all the hardwork. pic.twitter.com/ojcLnUpBwN— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2025