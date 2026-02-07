Festival Posters

ड्राइवरों की हड़ताल, एप-बेस्ड कैब और बाइक टैक्सी के पहिए थमे

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2026 (08:20 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : देशभर में एप-बेस्ड कैब और बाइक टैक्सी सेवाएं देने वाली कंपनियां—ओला (Ola), उबर (Uber) और रैपिडो (Rapido)—के पहिए आज थम गए। ड्राइवर्स यूनियनों ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर शनिवार को एक दिन की देशव्यापी हड़ताल का आह्वान किया है, इसे 'ऑल इंडिया ब्रेकडाउन' (All India Breakdown) नाम दिया गया है। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:27 AM, 7th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि हमने अपने दोनों महान देशों के बीच एक अंतरिम व्यापार समझौते के लिए एक फ्रेमवर्क पर सहमति जताई है। मैं हमारे देशों के बीच मज़बूत संबंधों के प्रति अपनी व्यक्तिगत प्रतिबद्धता के लिए राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप को धन्यवाद देता हूं।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह फ्रेमवर्क हमारी साझेदारी की बढ़ती गहराई, विश्वास और गतिशीलता को दर्शाता है। यह भारत के मेहनती किसानों, उद्यमियों, MSMEs, स्टार्टअप इनोवेटर्स, मछुआरों और अन्य लोगों के लिए नए अवसर खोलकर 'मेक इन इंडिया' को मजबूत करता है। यह महिलाओं और युवाओं के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर रोज़गार पैदा करेगा।
 
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका इनोवेशन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं और यह फ्रेमवर्क हमारे बीच निवेश और प्रौद्योगिकी साझेदारी को और गहरा करेगा। यह फ्रेमवर्क लचीली और भरोसेमंद सप्लाई चेन को भी मज़बूत करेगा और वैश्विक विकास में योगदान देगा।

08:23 AM, 7th Feb
केंद्रीय वाणिज्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के अनुसार, भारत-अमेरिका व्यापार समझौता न सिर्फ भारतीय उत्पादों को अमेरिकी बाजार में ज्यादा पहुंच देगा, बल्कि हमारे श्रम प्रधान क्षेत्रों को भी सपोर्ट करेगा। इसके अलावा, यह हमारे डिजिटल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को भी बड़ा बढ़ावा देगा।
 
इस डील से दोनों देशों की बीच आर्थिक रिश्ते और मजबूत होंगे। भारत संवेदनशील कृषि और डेयरी उत्पादों, मक्का, गेहूं, चावल, सोया, मुर्गी पालन, दूध, पनीर, इथेनॉल, कुछ सब्जियों और मांस को पूरी तरह से संरक्षित करता है। वाणिज्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कहा कि निर्यात में वृद्धि से हमारी महिलाओं और युवाओं के लिए लाखों नए रोजगार के अवसर पैदा होंगे।

08:22 AM, 7th Feb
भारत और अमेरिका ने एक संयुक्त बयान जारी कर दोनों देशों के बीच एक अंतरिम व्यापार समझौते के ढांचे पर सहमति जताई है। इस बीच अमेरिका राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने भारत से 25 फीसदी अतिरिक्त टैरिफ हटाने संबंधी फैसले पर हस्ताक्षर कर दिए।

