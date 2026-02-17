Biodata Maker

मैंक्रो का मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर जोरदार स्वागत, क्या बोले पीएम मोदी?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , मंगलवार, 17 फ़रवरी 2026 (09:30 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : फ्रांस के राष्‍ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों 3 दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत पहुंचे। मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर उनका जोरदार स्वागत हुआ। बांग्लादेश में आज नई सरकार का गठन होगा। पल पल की जानकारी...


09:51 AM, 17th Feb
सीबीएसई की 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाएं आज से शुरू हो रही हैं। इसमें 15,649 केंद्रों पर 43 लाख से अधिक छात्र शामिल होंगे। इस बीच बोर्ड ने साफ कर दिया है कि छात्रों को पहली बोर्ड की परीक्षा में शामिल होना जरूरी है। कोई छात्र पहली परीक्षा में 3 या ज्यादा विषय में नहीं बैठा है तो उसे दूसरी परीक्षा में बैठने की इजाजत नहीं मिलेगी।

09:26 AM, 17th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, भारत आपकी यात्रा का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहा है और हमारे द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए तत्पर है। मुझे विश्वास है कि हमारी चर्चाएं विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में सहयोग को और मजबूत करेंगी और वैश्विक प्रगति में योगदान देंगी। मुंबई में और बाद में दिल्ली में मिलते हैं, मेरे प्रिय मित्र…

09:20 AM, 17th Feb
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने एयर फोर्स वन में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान कहा, 'मेरे पास छिपाने के लिए कुछ नहीं है। मुझे बरी कर दिया गया है। मेरा जेफरी एपस्टीन से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। मुझे एपस्टीन मामले में पूरी तरह से बरी कर दिया गया है।

07:47 AM, 17th Feb
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों AI समिट में शामिल होने भारत पहुंचे। महाराष्ट्र और गुजरात के गवर्नर आचार्य देवव्रत और महाराष्‍ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर उनका गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया। PM नरेंद्र मोदी फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे। दोनों नेता इंडिया-फ्रांस ईयर ऑफ इनोवेशन 2026 लॉन्च करेंगे। ALSO READ: राफेल से हैमर मिसाइल तक, क्या फ्रांस बनेगा भारत का ‘नया रूस’? मोदी- मैक्रों मुलाकात से खुलेंगे रक्षा सौदों के बड़े दरवाजे

07:47 AM, 17th Feb
बांग्लादेश में नई सरकार का गठन आज, प्रधानमंत्री तारिक अनवर लेंगे पद और गोपनियता की शपथ। लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला और विदेश सचिव विक्रम मिस्त्री करेंगे कार्यक्रम में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व।

जिनेवा में US–Iran परमाणु वार्ता, ट्रंप की ईरान को धमकी– समझौता नहीं तो अंजाम भुगतना होगा

