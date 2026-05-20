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दोस्त मेलोनी से मिले पीएम मोदी, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए फोटो

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PM Modi with Georgia Meloni
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Wed, 20 May 2026 (09:51 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 20 May 2026 (10:39 IST)
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Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज इटली के दौरे पर है। यहां उन्होंने इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉजिया मेलोनी से मुलाकात की। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:36 AM, 20th May
-ट्विशा शर्मा मामले में आज कोर्ट में सुनवाई होगी। परिवार दोबारा पोस्टमार्टम कराने की मांग पर अड़ा।
-पति समर्थ शर्मा फरार है और पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ लुकआउट नोटिस जारी किया है। 
-12  मई को घर पर मिला था ट्विशा का शव, घरवालों का आरोप है कि ट्विशा की हत्या हुई  जबकि ससुराल वालों का दावा- ट्विशा ने आत्महत्या की।

09:55 AM, 20th May
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, कल शाम रोम में गर्मजोशी से स्वागत के लिए मैं इटली में रहने वाले भारतीय समुदाय का बहुत आभारी हूं। भारत के प्रति उनका गहरा स्नेह और भारत-इटली संबंधों को मजबूत करने के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्धता वास्तव में सराहनीय है। भारतीय प्रवासी दुनिया भर में हमारे देश का नाम रोशन करना जारी रख रहे हैं।

09:52 AM, 20th May
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉर्जिया मेलोनी के साथ रोम स्थित ऐतिहासिक कोलोसियम का दौरा किया।

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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