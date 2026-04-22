Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2026
Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026
As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to…
Humble tributes to the innocent souls who lost their lives in the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on this day in 2025. Their memory endures indelibly in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with their families.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 22, 2026
One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost…— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2026