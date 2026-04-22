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खरगे के खिलाफ एक्शन में भाजपा, चुनाव आयोग में शिकायत

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BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Wed, 22 Apr 2026 (11:37 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 22 Apr 2026 (11:38 IST)
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Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : भाजपा प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे की टिप्पणियों को लेकर चुनाव आयोग में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पहलगाम आतंकी हमले की पहली बरसी पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत देशवासियों ने हमले में मारे गए लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। पल पल की जानकारी...


11:35 AM, 22nd Apr
केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कहा, 'आज भाजपा का एक उच्च स्तरीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल चुनाव आयोग से मिला है। हम बहुत दुखी मन और आक्रोशित होकर चुनाव आयोग से मिले हैं। आज उनसे मिलने का मुख्य मुद्दा यह है कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने प्रधानमंत्री के लिए जो शब्द इस्तेमाल करते हुए उनको अपमानित करने का काम किया, मुझे लगता है कि यह विषय सिर्फ भाजपा का नहीं है, यह हमारे देश का विषय है, लोकतंत्र का विषय है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता है कि आज तक किसी राजनीतिक पार्टी ने ऐसा अपशब्द प्रधानमंत्री के लिए प्रयोग किया है। प्रधानमंत्री को आतंकवादी कहना, आप सब कांग्रेस की मानसिकता समझ सकते हैं। उन्होंने सारी सीमाएं पार कर दी हैं। हमने मांग की है कि इसपर सख्ती से कार्रवाई की जाए और यह भी मांग की है कि मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और कांग्रेस पार्टी पूरे देश के लोगों से माफी मांगे।

11:34 AM, 22nd Apr
केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कहा, 'आज भाजपा का एक उच्च स्तरीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल चुनाव आयोग से मिला है। हम बहुत दुखी मन और आक्रोशित होकर चुनाव आयोग से मिले हैं। आज उनसे मिलने का मुख्य मुद्दा यह है कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने प्रधानमंत्री के लिए जो शब्द इस्तेमाल करते हुए उनको अपमानित करने का काम किया, मुझे लगता है कि यह विषय सिर्फ भाजपा का नहीं है, यह हमारे देश का विषय है, लोकतंत्र का विषय है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता है कि आज तक किसी राजनीतिक पार्टी ने ऐसा अपशब्द प्रधानमंत्री के लिए प्रयोग किया है। प्रधानमंत्री को आतंकवादी कहना, आप सब कांग्रेस की मानसिकता समझ सकते हैं। उन्होंने सारी सीमाएं पार कर दी हैं। हमने मांग की है कि इसपर सख्ती से कार्रवाई की जाए और यह भी मांग की है कि मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और कांग्रेस पार्टी पूरे देश के लोगों से माफी मांगे।

10:59 AM, 22nd Apr
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले की बरसी पर जान गंवाने वालों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है। उन्होंने कहा कि 22 अप्रैल 2025 को हुए इस कायरतापूर्ण हमले में जिन निर्दोष लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवाई, उन्हें देश कभी नहीं भूल सकता। राजनाथ सिंह ने शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि उनके दर्द को पूरा देश साझा करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह घाव भारत की स्मृतियों में हमेशा ताजा रहेगा। 

10:30 AM, 22nd Apr
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा- पिछले साल आज ही के दिन पहलगाम में हुए भीषण आतंकी हमले में अपनी जान गंवाने वाले मासूमों को श्रद्धांजलि। उन्हें कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकेगा। मेरी संवेदनाएं उन शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं जो इस अपूरणीय क्षति से उबरने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। एक राष्ट्र के रूप में, हम दुख और संकल्प में एकजुट हैं। भारत कभी भी किसी भी प्रकार के आतंकवाद के आगे नहीं झुकेगा। आतंकवादियों के घिनौने मंसूबे कभी कामयाब नहीं होंगे।

10:04 AM, 22nd Apr
महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री संजय शिरसाट ने पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के एक साल पूरे होने पर कहा, "इस घटना को एक साल हो गया है। बहुत दुखद घटना थी। आज भी वो जख्म हमारे दिल में कायम है। महाराष्ट्र सरकार की ओर से मैं यहां श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने आया हूं। हम चाहते हैं कि कश्मीर में अमन-शांति रहे। किसी भी नागरिक को तकलीफ ना हो।"
 

09:45 AM, 22nd Apr
उप राज्‍यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने एक्‍स पर लिखा कि उन निर्दोष आत्माओं को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि, जिन्होंने 2025 में आज ही के दिन पहलगाम में हुए भीषण आतंकी हमले में अपनी जान गंवा दी। उनकी याद हमारे दिलों में हमेशा के लिए बस गई है। मेरी संवेदनाएं और प्रार्थनाएं उनके परिवारों के साथ हैं। उन्‍होंने लिखा कि हम भूलेंगे नहीं और हम माफ नहीं करेंगे। यह हमारा पक्का वादा है। भारत आतंकवाद के खिलाफ एकजुट है। हम जम्मू कश्मीर की धरती से आतंकवाद को जड़ से मिटाने के लिए अपनी अटूट प्रतिबद्धता और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रण लेते हैं।

09:30 AM, 22nd Apr
जम्मू कश्मीर के मुख्‍यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने एक्‍स पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा कि एक साल बाद भी, हम आतंकवाद और हिंसा के खिलाफ एकजुट हैं। हम जम्मू कश्मीर को दुख और बेकसूर लोगों की मौतों से मुक्त कराने के अपने संकल्प पर अडिग हैं। हम यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करने को प्रतिबद्ध हैं कि ऐसी घटना दोबारा कभी न हो। हम उन परिवारों के साथ भी हमेशा एकजुटता से खड़े हैं, जिन्होंने एक साल पहले उस कायरतापूर्ण हमले में अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया था। ईश्वर उस आतंकी हमले के पीड़ितों की आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करे।

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वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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