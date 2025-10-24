dipawali

बिहार चुनाव में आज से पीएम मोदी की एंट्री, कर्पूरी ठाकुर के गांव जाएंगे, 2 चुनावी सभाएं भी करेंगे

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2025 (08:38 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज से बिहार में चुनावी शंखनाद करेंगे। वे आज समस्तीपुर और बेगुसराय में चुनावी रैलियां करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री कर्पूरी ठाकुर के गांव में कर्पूरी ठाकुर को श्रद्धांजलि भी देंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:52 AM, 24th Oct
आंध्र प्रदेश के कुरनूल में बड़ा हादसा हो गया। हैदराबाद से बेंगलुरु जा रही सवारियों से भरी बस में भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे में 20 से ज्यादा लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका। कई यात्रियों ने बस से कूदकर बचाई जान। हादसे के बाद राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू और मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने शोक जताया। ALSO READ: कुरनूल में चलती बस में लगी भीषण आग, दरवाजा जाम, कई यात्रियों ने कूद कर बचाई जान
 

07:49 AM, 24th Oct
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की एंट्री। वे आज सुबह 11 बजे कर्पूरी ग्राम में कर्पूरी ठाकुर की श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। प्रधानमंत्री दोपहर 12.15 बजे समस्तीपुर में और दोपहर 2 बजे बेगुसराय में चुनावी सभा करेंगे। भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं केंद्रीय मंत्री जेपी नड्‍डा शाम 6 बजे वैशाली के हाजीपुर में प्रबुद्ध जन बैठक को संबोधित करेंगे।

07:49 AM, 24th Oct
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में 1 लाख का इनामी बदमाश फैजल ढेर।

कुरनूल में चलती बस में लगी भीषण आग, दरवाजा जाम, कई यात्रियों ने कूद कर बचाई जान

