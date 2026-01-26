Hanuman Chalisa

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






दुनिया देख रही भारत की ताकत, पहली बार कॉम्बैट परेड, धनुष गन सिस्टम से भीष्म टैंक तक की झलक

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें republic day

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, सोमवार, 26 जनवरी 2026 (10:11 IST)
देशभर में आज 77वां गणतंत्र दिवस : देशभर में आज 77वां गणतंत्र दिवस पूरे उत्साह के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। इस साल गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य थीम ‘वंदे मातरम के 150 वर्ष' है। बता दें कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के बाद पहली बार मनाए जा रहे इस गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में इस वर्ष पारंपरिक सेरेमोनियल परेड की जगह कॉम्बैट परेड देखने को मिलेगी। 26 जनवरी को कर्तव्य पथ पर सेना के तीनों अंग थलसेना, वायुसेना और नौसेना के मार्चिंग दस्ते पारंपरिक गियर के बजाय लड़ाकू भूमिका में प्रस्तुत किए जाएंगे। इस वर्ष की परेड में कर्तव्य पथ पर भारतीय सेना की जंग के मैदान की व्यूह-रचना यानी बैटल एरे दिखाई जाएगी। इसके लिए भैरव बटालियन, विभिन्न स्काउट्स के सैनिक, टैंक, तोप, रॉकेट और मिसाइल कर्तव्य पथ पर इस तरह तैनात किए जाएंगे जैसे युद्ध के मैदान में होते हैं। परेड में शामिल सेना की कैवलरी यानी घुड़सवार टुकड़ी भी पहली बार कॉम्बैट वेशभूषा में नजर आएगी। इसके अलावा, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में शामिल सेना के मार्चिंग दस्ते और हथियार जैसे ड्रोन वॉरफेयर और एयर डिफेंस मिसाइल भी इस परेड का हिस्सा होंगे।

03:51 PM, 26th Jan
शंकराचार्य के अपमान से हैं आहत, सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट अलंकार अग्निहोत्री ने दिया इस्तीफा : बरेली के सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट के पद से अलंकार अग्निहोत्री ने इस्तीफा देकर पूरे प्रदेश के प्रशासनिक वर्ग में खलबली मचा दी है। यह भी इस्तीफा इन्होंने 26 जनवरी जैसे मौके पर दिया है, जहां पूरा देश गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा था। वहीं अलंकार अग्निहोत्री ने प्रयागराज में शंकराचार्य अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद के साथ हुई घटना को लेकर अपना विरोध जताने को हर किसी को हैरत में डालने वाला तरीका अपनाया है। उन्होंने राज्यपाल और निर्वाचन आयोग को भेजे गए सात पन्ने के अपने इस्तीफा में सबसे नीचे स्पष्ट लिखा है कि अब केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार में न ही जनतंत्र है और न ही गणतंत्र है, बस भ्रमतंत्र है। देश में अब देशी सरकार नही विदेशी जनता पार्टी की सरकार है। उन्होंने यूजीसी बिल पर भी विरोध जताया है।

03:02 PM, 26th Jan
चीन में बीजिंग और शंघाई में गणतंत्र दिवस का जश्न मना : चीन में भारत के राजनयिक मिशनों ने 77वें गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर भारतीय प्रवासियों के साथ जश्न मनायाबीजिंग के दूतावास में में भारत के राजदूत प्रदीप कुमार रावत ने तिरंगा फहराया। शंघाई में महावाणिज्य दूत प्रतीक माथुर ने तिरंगा फहराया। यहां समारोह में 400 लोग शामिल हुए। भारत के राजदूत प्रदीप कुमार रावत ने तिरंगा झंडा फहराया और राष्ट्र के नाम राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू के संबोधन के अंश पढ़े। वहीं शंघाई में भारत के महावाणिज्य दूत प्रतीक माथुर ने तिरंगा फहराया। इस प्रोग्राम में वहां रहने वाले भारतीय प्रवासी, चीनी समुदाय के लोग और राजनयिक- कांसुलर कोर के 400 से अधिक भारत के दोस्तों ने भाग लिया। इसमें यूरोपियन यूनियन और अन्य पार्टनर देशों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले 20 महावाणिज्य दूत भी शामिल थे। 

01:28 PM, 26th Jan
26 जनवरी की परेड देखने पहुंचे राहुल गांधी : गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में इस बार कांग्रेस सांसद और लोकसभा में नेता विपक्ष राहुल गांधी भी नजर आए। वे लोगों के बीच बैठे नजर आए। बता दें कि पिछली बार आजादी के मौके पर राहुल गांधी समारोह में नहीं गए थे। इसके बाद उन्हें आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा था। लेकिन इस बार वे परेड देखने पहुंचे। उनके पास में आईटी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव और दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता भी नजर आईं। सफेद टीशर्ट पहने राहुल गांधी एकटक झांकियों का दीदार करते दिखे। बता दें कि गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू के अलावा यूरोपीय आयोग की उर्सुला वेन डेर लेयेन और यूरोपीय परिषद प्रमुख एंटोनियो डिकोस्टा भी शामिल हुए हैं। इसके अलावा रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत तमाम केंद्रीय मंत्री और वीआईपी हस्तियां भी समारोह में पहुंची हैं। इसमें विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर और भाजपा अध्यक्ष नितिन नबीन भी शामिल हुए। 

01:20 PM, 26th Jan
देशी हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल की पहली झलक : परेड में पहली बार स्वदेशी हाइपरसौनिक मिसाइल दिखाई गई। परेड में पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर तैनात बैक्ट्रियन ऊंटों को भी शामिल किया गया। 17 राज्यों की 30 झांकियां शामिल हुईं। परेड में भैरव बटालियन ने पहली बार शौर्य का प्रदर्शन किया। वायुसेना के मार्चिंग बैंड में महिला अग्निवीरों ने हिस्सा लिया।

भुज भूकंप के 25 साल का प्रदर्शन : गृह मंत्रालय की राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (NDMA) और NDRF की झांकी में भुज भूकंप के 25 साल को दिखाया गया। वहीं, उत्तराखंड डायरेक्टोरेट सीनियर विंग गर्ल्स की कमांडर सीनियर अंडर ऑफिसर मानसी विश्वकर्मा ने 148 गर्ल्स कैडेट वाले NCC दल का नेतृत्व किया।

आसमान में गूंजे वायुसेना के विमान : भारतीय वायुसेना के विमानों ने आसमान में जौहर दिखाया। 6 राफेल फाइटर जेट्स ने एक साथ उड़ान भरी। 900 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से राफेल उड़ता दिखा। C-130 की अगुवाई में दो C-295 विमान भी आसमान में गूंज उठे।

MY भारत NSS मार्चिंग ग्रुप का दिखा जोश : MY भारत NSS मार्चिंग ग्रुप ने झांकियां निकालीं। जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख डायरेक्टोरेट के SD बॉयज कंटींजेंट के कमांडर सीनियर अंडर ऑफिसर तौहीद अल्ताफ ने 148 बॉयज कैडेट के दल का नेतृत्व किया। उनके बाद 200 वॉलेंटियर्स के MY भारत NSS मार्चिंग ग्रुप का नेतृत्व जयपुर, राजस्थान की चारू सिंह ने किया। इसके बाद एक-एक करके 30 झांकियां निकाली गईं, जिनमें 17 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों की और 13 मंत्रालयों, विभागों और सेवाओं की झांकियां थीं। ये 'स्वतंत्रता का मंत्र: वंदे मातरम' और 'समृद्धि का मंत्र: आत्मनिर्भर भारत' की व्यापक थीम पर आधारित रहीं।

महिला भारतीय तटरक्षक की हुंकार : महिला भारतीय तटरक्षक (ICG) दल की झांकी निकाली गई, जिसका नेतृत्व असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट निशी शर्मा ने किया। उनके साथ असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट अपूर्वा गौतम होरे, असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट लक्षिता और असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट हार्दिक ने किया।

11:32 AM, 26th Jan
कर्तव्य पथ पर राजपूत रेजिमेंट की टुकड़ी का मार्च : कर्तव्य पथ पर राजपूत रेजिमेंट की टुकड़ी ने मार्च किया, तो उनके कदमताल से पूरे माहौल में जोश भर गया। इसका नेतृत्व लेफ्टिनेंट विकास खत्री कर रहे हैं। यह भारतीय सेना की सबसे पुरानी और सबसे सम्मानित इन्फैंट्री रेजिमेंट में से एक है, जिसने 250 से ज़्यादा सालों तक शानदार सेवा दी है।
कर्तव्‍य पथ पर दिखा सेना का ताकतवर भीष्म टैंक: गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में भारत ने टी-90 टैंक की झलक भी दिखाई दी, जिसे भारतीय सेना ने 'भीष्म' नाम दिया है। ये रूस में बना थर्ड जनरेशन का टैंक है। यह टैंक 2001 से भारतीय सेना का हिस्सा है और इसे राजस्थान, पंजाब में पाकिस्तान सीमा और लेह में चीन सीमा पर तैनात किया गया है। इसके कई पुर्जे अब भारत में ही बनाए जाते हैं। तमिलनाडु के अवाडी में इन टैंकों को तैयार किया जाता है।

धनुष गन सिस्टम और अमोघ की दिखी झलक : कर्तव्य पथ पर भारत की स्वदेशी तोपखाने की ताकत के दो शक्तिशाली प्रतीक - धनुष गन सिस्टम और अमोघ (एडवांस्ड टोएड आर्टिलरी गन सिस्टम, ATAGS) आत्मनिर्भर भारत और रक्षा निर्माण में तकनीकी आत्मनिर्भरता की भावना को दर्शाते हैं। 


10:36 AM, 26th Jan
प्रधानमंत्री ने शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्रीय समर स्मारक पर पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री का स्वागत किया। इस दौरान तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुख और सीडीएस अनिल चौहान भी मौजूद रहे। इस साल गणतंत्र दिवस की थीम वंदे मातरम के 150 साल है। कर्तव्य पथ पर आयोजित होने वाली भव्य परेड में थीम आधारित सजावट की गई है। पद्म अवार्ड 2026: गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर 131 हस्तियों को पद्म पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित किया गया। जिसमें 5 पद्म विभूषण, 13 पद्म भूषण और 113 पद्म श्री विजेता शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में बेहतरीन काम और सेवा के जरिए पहचान बनाई है। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू और यूरोपीय आयोग की अध्यक्ष उर्सुला वॉन डेर लेन और यूरोपीय परिषद के अध्यक्ष राष्ट्रपति भवन से कर्तव्य पथ के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं। राष्ट्रपति, गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य अतिथियों के साथ ऐतिहासिक बग्घी से रवाना हुए। 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

भारत दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बनने की राह पर : राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels