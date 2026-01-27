Festival Posters

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






सिंगर अरिजीत सिंह प्लेबैक सिंगिंग से लिया संन्यास

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Live news in Hindi

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , मंगलवार, 27 जनवरी 2026 (21:30 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: सिंगर अरिजीत सिंह ने प्लेबैक सिंगिंग से रिटायरमेंट की घोषणा की। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा कि मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि अब मैं प्लेबैक सिंगर के तौर पर कोई नया काम नहीं करूंगा। एक शानदार सफर था। पल पल की जानकारी...


03:08 PM, 27th Jan
उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के समर्थन में अयोध्या में जीएसटी के डिप्टी कमिश्नर प्रशांत कुमार सिंह का इस्तीफा।

12:40 PM, 27th Jan
यूरोपीय परिषद के अध्यक्ष एंटोनियो लुइस सैंटोस दा कोस्टा और यूरोपीय आयोग के अध्यक्ष उर्सुला वॉन डेर लेयेन ने दिल्ली के हैदराबाद हाउस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की।  

यूरोपीय आयोग की अध्यक्ष उर्सुला वान डेर ने कहा कि हमने सबसे बड़ी डील पूरी की। भारत और यूरोप इतिहास बना रहे हैं। हम रणनीतिक संबंधों को मजबूत करेंगे। 200 करोड़ लोगों को फ्री ट्रेड जोन मिलेगा।

11:35 AM, 27th Jan
डीएम दफतर के बाहर धरने पर बैठे अलंकार अग्निहोत्री। इससे पहले बरेली के सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट अलंकार अग्निहोत्री का इस्तीफा सरकार ने नामंजूर कर दिया था। यूपी सरकार ने उन्हें निलंबित करते जांच कमेटी गठित की है।

11:25 AM, 27th Jan
दिल्ली में बजट सत्र से पहले सर्वदलीय बैठक जारी। राजनाथ सिंह, किरेन रिजिजू, जेपी नड्‍डा, कांग्रेस नेता प्रमोद तिवारी, जयराम रमेश, सपा नेता रामगोपाल समेत कई दिग्गज बैठक में शामिल।

11:24 AM, 27th Jan
बरेली के सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट के पद से इस्तीफा देने वाले अलंकार अग्निहोत्री ने कहा, 'उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में काफी समय से ब्राह्मण विरोधी अभियान चल रहा है। ब्राह्मणों को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है और उन्हें प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। कहीं, एक डिप्टी जेलर एक ब्राह्मण को पीट रहा है। दूसरे पुलिस स्टेशन में, एक दिव्यांग ब्राह्मण को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला गया।

उन्होंने कहा कि माघ मेला में मौनी अमावस्या के दिन, हमारे ज्योतिर मठ (ज्योतिषपीठ) के शंकराचार्य, स्वामी अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद सरस्वती महाराज के शिष्यों और बुजुर्ग संतों को पैरों, लातों और जूतों से पीटा गया......मैं अभी भी ब्राह्मण समुदाय के सभी जन प्रतिनिधियों से अपील करता हूं कि वे तुरंत इस्तीफा देना शुरू करें और समुदाय के साथ खड़े हों। समय आ गया है, नहीं तो आपका नरसंहार निश्चित है। सामान्य श्रेणी का नरसंहार निश्चित है क्योंकि आपके जन प्रतिनिधि सो रहे हैं, कॉर्पोरेट कंपनियों के कर्मचारी बनकर बैठे हैं। मैंने राज्यपाल को लिखा है...मैंने अपना इस्तीफा उत्तर प्रदेश के सीईओ और जिला मजिस्ट्रेट को ईमेल के माध्यम से भेज दिया है।

10:52 AM, 27th Jan
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि भारत और European Union के बीच एक बहुत बड़ा एग्रीमेंट हुआ है। दुनिया में लोग इसकी चर्चा ‘मदर ऑफ ऑल डील’ के रूप में कर रहे हैं। यह समझौता भारत के 140 करोड़ लोगों और यूरोपीय देशों के करोड़ों लोगों के लिए बहुत बड़ा अवसर लेकर आया है।
 
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि यह समझौता, दुनिया की दो बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्थाओं के बीच तालमेल का एक शानदार उदाहरण है। यह समझौता ग्लोबल GDP के करीब 25 प्रतिशत और ग्लोबल ट्रेड के लगभग एक-तिहाई हिस्से का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। यह समझौता ट्रेड के साथ-साथ डेमोक्रेसी और रूल ऑफ लॉ के प्रति हमारी साझा प्रतिबद्धता को भी सशक्त करता है।

10:06 AM, 27th Jan
बरेली सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट विवाद पर शंकराचार्य अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद ने कहा, सीएम योगी खुद को सबसे ऊपर समझने लगे हैं। इस्तीफे से सरकार की किरकिरी होने लगी थी इसलिए अलंकार अग्निहोत्री को सस्पेंड किया गया।

07:59 AM, 27th Jan
भारत और यूरोपीय संघ (EU) के बीच आख़िरकार मुक्त व्यापार समझौता (FTA) को लेकर डील हो गई है। EU और भारत के बीच इसे लेकर लगभग 18 सालों से बातचीत चल रही थी। इसे मदर ऑफ ऑल डील भी कहा जा रहा है। इस ऐतिहासिक समझौते का औपचारिक घोषणा मंगलवार को की जाएगी, जबकि अंतिम हस्ताक्षर कानूनी प्रक्रियाओं के पूरा होने के बाद किए जाएंगे।
 

07:58 AM, 27th Jan
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने बरेली के सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट अलंकार अग्निहोत्री के इस्तीफे को नामंजूर कर उन्हें सस्पेंड कर दिया। सरकार ने उन पर विभागीय कार्रवाई शुरू कर जांच कमेटी गठित की है। बरेली मंडल के मंडलायुक्त को जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। जांच पूरी होने तक अलंकार अग्निहोत्री को शामली के जिलाधिकारी कार्यालय से संबद्ध किया गया है। ALSO READ: अलंकार अग्निहोत्री का इस्तीफा नामंजूर, यूपी सरकार ने निलंबित किया, जांच कमेटी गठित

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

'ग्लोबल वर्ल्ड ऑर्डर' को बदलने का ब्लूप्रिंट EU से भारत का FTA, कैसे बनेगा गेम-चेंजर, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को नहीं आएगी नींद

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels