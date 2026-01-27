Europe and India are making history today.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 27, 2026
We have concluded the mother of all deals.
We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit.
This is only the beginning.
We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger. pic.twitter.com/C7L1kQQEtr
कल ही भारत और European Union के बीच एक बहुत बड़ा एग्रीमेंट हुआ है। दुनिया में लोग इसकी चर्चा ‘मदर ऑफ ऑल डील’ के रूप में कर रहे हैं।— BJP (@BJP4India) January 27, 2026
यह समझौता भारत के 140 करोड़ लोगों और यूरोपीय देशों के करोड़ों लोगों के लिए बहुत बड़ा अवसर लेकर आया है।
यह समझौता, दुनिया की दो बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्थाओं… pic.twitter.com/pQiu1VA4bg