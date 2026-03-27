In the midst of the ongoing turmoil, PM Sh @NarendraModi has once again risen to the occasion by taking a highly courageous and sensitive decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 13 per litre and on diesel to Nil (Zero) from Rs 10 per litre… pic.twitter.com/vudsvsaQhJ— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 27, 2026
In today’s informal interaction with members of the media fraternity, we discussed that India’s energy imports are continuing to flow in from different sources and routes.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 10, 2026
We have taken steps to ensure that 100% supply of CNG & PNG to domestic consumers is ensured and other… pic.twitter.com/eDbbg1Vvue