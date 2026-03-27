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हरदीप सिंह पुरी का बड़ा बयान, नहीं लगेगा लॉकडाउन

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hardeep singh puri on lockdown
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Publish Date: Fri, 27 Mar 2026 (10:26 IST) Updated Date: Fri, 27 Mar 2026 (11:05 IST)
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Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिका, इजराइल और ईरान में 28वें दिन भी भीषण जंग जारी। अमेरिका ने ईरानी ऊर्जा संयंत्रों पर हमले 10 दिन टाले। ईरान ने कहा कि झूठ बोल रहे हैं ट्रंप। कोई बातचीत नहीं हुई। इस बीच मोदी सरकार ने पेट्रोल डीजल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी में कटौती घटा दी। पेट्रोलियम मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा कि देश में लॉकडाउन की अफवाह बिल्कुल गलत है। पल पल की जानकारी...


11:03 AM, 27th Mar
केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया, 'चल रही उथल-पुथल के बीच, PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक बार फिर पेट्रोल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी को 13 रुपए प्रति लीटर से घटाकर 3 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल पर 10 रुपए प्रति लीटर से घटाकर नील (ज़ीरो) करने का बहुत हिम्मत वाला और संवेदनशील फैसला लेकर आम आदमी को बड़ी राहत दी है। जैसे कोविड महामारी के दौरान भारत ने बाकी दुनिया के लिए एक मिसाल कायम की थी, वैसे ही आज के समय में भी PM मोदी ने रास्ता दिखाया है।' 

11:01 AM, 27th Mar
पेट्रोल, डीजल पर सरकार के एक्साइज़ ड्यूटी कम करने पर केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कहा कि मैं इस मुश्किल समय में इतना बड़ा कदम उठाने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं। हमारे सांसद भी इस कदम का स्वागत करेंगे और आज जब संसद फिर से शुरू होगी तो प्रधानमंत्री को धन्यवाद देंगे। प्रधानमंत्री ने साफ कहा था कि पैनिक नहीं होना है। जमाखोरी करने वालों को चेतावनी दी है। भारत सरकार ने स्थिति को पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण में रखा हुआ है। सर्वदलीय बैठक में विपक्षी सांसदों ने भी एक तरह से सरकार की सराहना की और यह भी भरोसा दिलाया कि वे सरकार के फैसलों का समर्थन करेंगे। राज्य सरकारों को जमाखोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया है ताकि गैस और फ़्यूल की कोई कमी न हो। ALSO READ: सरकार ने पेट्रोल और डीजल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी 10 रुपए घटाई, क्या कम होंगी कीमतें?

10:25 AM, 27th Mar
केंद्रीय पेट्रोलियम मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन की अफवाह बिल्कुल गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं साफ-साफ बताना चाहता हूं कि भारत सरकार के पास ऐसा कोई प्रस्ताव लंबित नहीं है। ALSO READ: लॉकडाउन पर सरकार का बड़ा बयान: हरदीप पुरी बोले- कोई योजना नहीं, अफवाहों से बचें

08:47 AM, 27th Mar
मिडिल ईस्ट संकट के बीच मोदी सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए पेट्रोल डीजल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी में कटौती कर दी। पेट्रोल पर 3 रुपए और डीजल पर 10 रुपए एक्साइज ड्यूटी घटाई गई।

08:19 AM, 27th Mar
47,600 टन एलपीजी लेकर भारत के कांडला पोर्ट पहुंचा एक और जहाज जग वसंत। 

08:18 AM, 27th Mar
अमेरिका ने ईरानी ऊर्जा संयंत्रों पर हमले 10 दिन टाले। ट्रंप का दावा- ईरान के कहने पर बढ़ाई डेडलाइन। ईरान ने कहा कि झूठ बोल रहे हैं ट्रंप। कोई बातचीत नहीं हुई। ALSO READ: डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का बड़ा दावा, ईरान ने दिए पाकिस्तानी झंडे लगे 10 तेल टैंकर, डील के लिए गिड़गिड़ाया

08:18 AM, 27th Mar
-चैत्र नवरात्रि की महानवमी और राम नवमी के अवसर पर देशभर के मंदिरों में उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़।
-चैत्र नवरात्रि की महानवमी और राम नवमी के अवसर पर भक्तों ने सरयू घाट पर स्नान किया और पूजा की।

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स्थानीय चुनावों से पहले PM मोदी का बनासकांठा दौरा: लाखणी के नाणी गांव में विकास कार्यों की होगी वर्षा

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