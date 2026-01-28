-बारामती में विमान ने क्रैश लैंडिंग की या कोई तकनीकी खराबी चलते ये हादसा हुआ। एविएशन मिनिस्ट्री के चार अधिकारी VSR वेंचर्स के दिल्ली ऑफिस पहुंचे। ये सभी अधिकारी एयरक्राफ्ट एक्सीडेंट इन्वेस्टिगेशन ब्यूरो के हैं। विमान हादसे की जांच जारी। इस बीच विमान के मालिक वीके सिंह ने कहा- प्लेन बिल्कुल सही हालत में था और पायलट बहुत अनुभवी थे।
महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री अजित पवार जी और उनके सहयात्रियों की आज हवाई जहाज दुर्घटना में निधन का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2026
इस शोक के पल में महाराष्ट्र की जनता के साथ हूं। समस्त पवार परिवार और प्रियजनों को इस दुख की घड़ी में अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।
The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 28, 2026
No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family…
Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 28, 2026
Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his…
महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी CM अजित पवार के विमान की क्रैश लैंडिंग के बाद का पहला विजुअल— Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) January 28, 2026
अजीत पवार के बारे में जानकारी का इंतज़ार https://t.co/3EmrvGAzvh pic.twitter.com/6sbrtdjjCb