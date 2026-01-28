rashifal-2026

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






अजित पवार का विमान हादसे में निधन, कपड़े और घड़ी से हुई शव की पहचान

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें ajit pawar passes away in plane crash

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 28 जनवरी 2026 (16:08 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : महाराष्ट्र के बारामती में बुधवार को एक बड़े विमान हादसे में उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार का निधन हो गया।  विमान हादसे में डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार के साथ ही पायलट इन कमांड कैप्टन सुमित कपूर, सहपायलट कैप्टन शांभवी पाठक, पीएम विपिन जाधव और पिंकी माली का भी निधन हो गया। महाराष्ट्र में 3 दिन का राजकीय शोक घोषित किया गया। पल पल की जानकारी...


04:08 PM, 28th Jan
NCP-SCP प्रमुख शरद पवार, NCP के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष प्रफुल्ल पटेल, राज्य NCP अध्यक्ष सुनील तटकरे और राज्य मंत्री हसन मुश्रीफ के साथ, महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार को अंतिम श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए विद्या प्रतिष्ठान पहुंचे, जिनकी आज सुबह बारामती में एक चार्टर प्लेन की क्रैश लैंडिंग में मौत हो गई थी।

03:41 PM, 28th Jan
 - महाराष्‍ट्र के उपमुख्‍यमंत्री अजित पवार का पार्थिव शरीर अंतिम दर्शन के लिए विद्या प्रतिष्‍ठान में रखा जाएगा। गुरुवार सुबह 11 बजे कोटावाड़ी में राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई दी जाएगी।
-मुख्‍यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस बारामती पहुंचे। 
-पीएम मोदी ने शरद पवार से बात कर हादसे पर दुख जताया।

02:28 PM, 28th Jan
-कपड़े और घड़ी से हुई अजित पवार को शव की पहचान।
-प्लेन क्रैश में अजित पवार के निधन के बाद कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री अजित पवार जी और उनके सहयात्रियों की आज हवाई जहाज दुर्घटना में निधन का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इस शोक के पल में महाराष्ट्र की जनता के साथ हूं। समस्त पवार परिवार और प्रियजनों को इस दुख की घड़ी में अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। -बारामती में विमान ने क्रैश लैंडिंग की या कोई तकनीकी खराबी चलते ये हादसा हुआ। एविएशन मिनिस्ट्री के चार अधिकारी VSR वेंचर्स के दिल्ली ऑफिस पहुंचे। ये सभी अधिकारी एयरक्राफ्ट एक्सीडेंट इन्वेस्टिगेशन ब्यूरो के हैं। विमान हादसे की जांच जारी। इस बीच विमान के मालिक वीके सिंह ने कहा- प्लेन बिल्कुल सही हालत में था और पायलट बहुत अनुभवी थे।

12:14 PM, 28th Jan

12:11 PM, 28th Jan
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कहा, 'विमान दुर्घटना में श्री अजीत पवार जी के निधन की खबर बहुत चौंकाने वाली और बेहद दुखद है। यह एक ऐसे नेता का असामयिक निधन है जिनका राजनीतिक करियर लंबा और उज्ज्वल होने वाला था। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में शोक संतप्त परिवार जिस अपार दुख से गुजर रहा होगा, उसे शब्दों में बयान नहीं किया जा सकता। मैं पूरे पवार परिवार, उनके समर्थकों और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। महाराष्ट्र के लोगों की विभिन्न संवैधानिक पदों पर सेवा करने वाले श्री अजीत पवार को एक अनुभवी राजनेता के रूप में याद किया जाएगा, जिन्होंने अपने लोगों के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को ईमानदारी और समझदारी से निभाया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।

12:09 PM, 28th Jan
महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार के निधन पर कहा, 'आज महाराष्ट्र के लिए काला दिन है। ऐसी घटना महाराष्ट्र में घटी है जो हर एक व्यक्ति के दिल को दुखाने वाली है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम दोनों उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में मिलकर काम कर रहे थे और महाराष्ट्र को आगे बढ़ा रहे थे। समय को बहुत ही महत्व देने वाले, कर्मठ नेता, समयसूचकता रखने वाले नेता हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। ये हमारे, महाराष्ट्र और  उनके परिवार के लिए बड़ी क्षति है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि मैं मुख्यमंत्री था तब कई योजनाएं हम तीनों ने मिलकर एक टीम बनकर शुरू की। समाज के लिए आवश्यक कार्यों को लेकर उन्होंने कभी भी अपना हाथ पीछे नहीं खींचा। हमारी टीम का एक हिस्सा नहीं रहा है और बड़ा भाई हमारे बीच से गया है। मैं उन्हें दुख भरी श्रद्धांजली अर्पित करता हूं। उनके परिवार को इस दुख की घड़ी से बाहर आने की शक्ति ईश्वर प्रदान करे, मैं ऐसी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं।'

11:42 AM, 28th Jan
राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने बजट सत्र के दौरान संयुक्त अधिवेशन को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि मेरी सरकार दलितों, पिछड़ों, आदिवासी समुदाय और सभी के लिए पूरी संवेदनशीलता के साथ काम कर रही है। सबका साथ सबका विकास का विजन हर नागरिक के जीवन पर सकारात्मक असर डाल रहा है। 2014 की शुरुआत में, सामाजिक सुरक्षा योजनाएं सिर्फ 25 करोड़ नागरिकों तक पहुंची थीं। सरकार के प्रयासों से अब लगभग 95 करोड़ भारतीयों को सामाजिक सुरक्षा योजनाओं का लाभ मिल रहा है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि साल 2026 के साथ, हमारा देश इस सदी के दूसरे चरण में प्रवेश कर गया है। भारत के लिए, इस सदी के पहले 25 साल कई सफलताओं, गर्व भरी उपलब्धियों और असाधारण अनुभवों से भरे रहे हैं। पिछले 10-11 सालों में, भारत ने हर क्षेत्र में अपनी नींव मजबूत की है। यह साल विकसित भारत की हमारी यात्रा के लिए एक बड़ा आधार है।
 
राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि देश ने श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी का 350वां शहीदी दिवस मनाया। बिरसा मुंडा की 150वीं जयंती के दौरान, पूरे देश ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी और आदिवासी समुदाय के लिए उनके योगदान को याद किया। सरदार पटेल की 150वीं जयंती से जुड़े कार्यक्रमों ने 'एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत' की भावना को और मजबूत किया। पूरा देश इस बात का गवाह बना कि कैसे भारत रत्न भूपेन हजारिका की जयंती समारोह ने देश को संगीत और एकता की भावना से भर दिया। जब देश अपने पूर्वजों के योगदान को याद करता है, तो नई पीढ़ी को प्रेरणा मिलती है जो विकसित भारत की ओर हमारी यात्रा को और तेज़ करती है।

11:07 AM, 28th Jan
NCP-SCP प्रमुख शरद पवार अपनी पत्नी प्रतिभा पवार के साथ अपने मुंबई आवास सिल्वर ओक्स से बारामती के लिए रवाना हुए।

10:31 AM, 28th Jan
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार के असमय निधन के बारे में जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ। अपने लंबे सार्वजनिक जीवन में, वे महाराष्ट्र के विकास और समृद्धि के लिए समर्पित रहे। वे लोगों के प्रति अपनी करुणा और सार्वजनिक सेवा के प्रति अपने अटूट समर्पण के लिए जाने जाते थे। मैं उनके परिवार, शुभचिंतकों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। 

10:24 AM, 28th Jan
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मुख्‍यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से फोन पर घटना की जानकारी ली। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने भी विमान हादसे की जानकारी ली।

09:53 AM, 28th Jan
मीडिया खबरों में डीजीसीए के हवाले से कहा गया है कि विमान में सवार सभी लोगों की मौत हो गई। अजित पवार का परिवार दिल्ली से बारामती रवाना।

09:17 AM, 28th Jan
महाराष्‍ट्र के बारामती में लैंडिंग के वक्त क्रेश हुआ विमान, उपमुख्‍यमंत्री अजित पवार भी इस विमान में सवार थे।

08:33 AM, 28th Jan
-शंकराचार्य अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद आज सुबह 11 बजे धरना खत्म करेंगे। 12 बजे मेला क्षेत्र से चले जाएंगे। 11 दिन से प्रयागराज माघ मेले में धरने पर हैं शंकराचार्य।

07:40 AM, 28th Jan
-संसद के बजट सत्र की शुरुआत आज राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू के दोनों सदनों की संयुक्त बैठक को संबोधन के साथ होगी। देश के संसदीय इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार होगा, जब आम बजट को रविवार को पेश किया जाएगा। 
-दिल्ली नगर निगम का आगामी वर्ष का बजट बुधवार को सदन की बैठक में प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा।

07:39 AM, 28th Jan
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने मंगलवार को कहा कि क्यूबा बहुत जल्दी असफल होने वाला है।

07:39 AM, 28th Jan
बॉलीवुड के सबसे फेमस प्लेबैक सिंगर अरिजीत सिंह ने फैंस को एक दिल तोड़ने वाली खबर सुनाई है। एक से बढ़कर एक सुपरहिट गाने देने वाले अरिजीत सिंह (Arijit Singh) ने अपने सिंगिंग करियर से संन्यास ले लिया है। अरिजीत सिंह ने अपना यह फैसला सोशल मीडिया के जरिए फैंस तक पहुंचाया हैं। सिंगर के द्वारा जारी किए गए इस स्टेटमेंट में लिखे शब्दों पर उनके चाहने वाले यकीन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। ALSO READ: कौन हैं अरिजीत सिंह, गानों से जीता सबका दिल, अचानक क्यों लिया प्लेबैक सिंगिंग से संन्यास

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

चीन में सेना में बगावत का डर : शी जिनपिंग ने अपने सबसे भरोसेमंद जनरल झांग यूक्सिया को क्यों हटाया?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels