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कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी को मिली प्रदर्शन की इजाजत, दिल्ली में सुरक्षा सख्त

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BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Sat, 06 Jun 2026 (09:40 IST) Updated Date: Sat, 06 Jun 2026 (10:43 IST)
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Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर सक्रिय कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी यानी CJP के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं और जंतर-मंतर पर प्रस्तावित विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर राजधानी में हाई अलर्ट जैसा माहौल बन गया है। पल पल की जानकारी...


10:34 AM, 6th Jun
लद्दाख के पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ता और शिक्षाविद सोनम वांगचुक ने कहा है कि एयरपोर्ट पर सीजेपी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके की गिरफ्तारी हो सकती है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर लिखा, 'अच्छी उम्मीद रखो, लेकिन बुरी स्थिति के लिए तैयार रहो। आइए इस आंदोलन को भारत के इतिहास का सबसे शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन बनाएं। उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि ध्यान रखें कि कोई शरारती तत्व गड़बड़ी न करे। दिल्ली में मिलते हैं। 

09:57 AM, 6th Jun
सीजेपी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके ने समर्थकों से सीधे जंतर मंतर आने की अपील की है। उन्होंने एक्स पर लिखा कि 10 बजे शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन शुरू होगी।

09:45 AM, 6th Jun
-कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके दिल्ली पहुंचे। कुछ ही देर में संसद मार्ग थाने जाएंगे।
-दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। करीब 2000 पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती की गई।

09:42 AM, 6th Jun
पटना में फायरिंग मामले में खान सर पर FIR के 24 घंटे बाद भी उनकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। रातभर पुलिस की 5 गाड़ियां अलग-अलग वक्त पर खान सर की कोचिंग में पहुंची। स्टूडेंट्स भी रातभर कोचिंग के बाहर बैठे रहे। ALSO READ: पटना में भारी बवाल: खान सर को गिरफ्तार करने रातभर में 5 बार पहुंची पुलिस, कोचिंग के बाहर छात्रों ने घेरा रास्ता!

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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पटना में भारी बवाल: खान सर को गिरफ्तार करने रातभर में 5 बार पहुंची पुलिस, कोचिंग के बाहर छात्रों ने घेरा रास्ता!

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