???????????????????????? ????. ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????:???????? ???????? ???????????? ????????.????????.???????? pic.twitter.com/QEeflm2ma9— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 8, 2026
With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026
I warmly welcome the…