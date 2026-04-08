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सीजफायर के ऐलान के बाद ईरान में जीत का जश्न

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BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Apr 2026 (08:20 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 08 Apr 2026 (08:20 IST)
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Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा 15 दिन के सीजफायर के एलान के बाद एक ओर जहां दुनियाभर के देशों को तेल संकट से राहत मिलने की उम्मीद जगी है तो दूसरी ओर ईरान में जीत का जश्न मन रहा है। पल पल की जानकारी... 


08:19 AM, 8th Apr
सीजफायर के ऐलान के बाद ईरान में बड़ी संख्‍या में लोग सड़कों पर उतरे, देशभर में मना जीत का जश्न। सुप्रीम लीडर मोजतबा खामेनेई के समर्थन में जमकर नारेबाजी हुई।

08:17 AM, 8th Apr
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने सोशल मीडिया साइट ट्रूथ सोशल पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ और फील्ड मार्शल असीम मुनीर के साथ बातचीत के आधार पर, जिसमें उन्होंने अनुरोध किया कि मैं आज रात ईरान को भेजी जा रही विनाशकारी ताकत को रोक दूं और अगर इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ़ ईरान होर्मुज स्ट्रेट को पूरी तरह, तुरंत और सुरक्षित रूप से खोलने पर सहमत हो जाता है, तो मैं दो हफ़्ते के लिए ईरान पर बमबारी और हमले रोकने के लिए सहमत हूं। यह दो तरफा सीजफायर होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा करने का कारण यह है कि हम पहले ही सभी मिलिट्री लक्ष्यों को पूरा कर चुके हैं और उनसे आगे निकल चुके हैं और ईरान के साथ लंबे समय की शांति और मिडिल ईस्ट में शांति के लिए एक पक्के एग्रीमेंट के बहुत करीब हैं। हमें ईरान से 10 पॉइंट का प्रपोजल मिला है और हमारा मानना ​​है कि यह बातचीत करने के लिए एक काम करने लायक आधार है। यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स ऑफ अमेरिका की ओर से, प्रेसिडेंट के तौर पर, और मिडिल ईस्ट के देशों को रिप्रेजेंट करते हुए, यह हमारे लिए सम्मान की बात है कि यह लंबे समय की समस्या समाधान के करीब है।'

08:14 AM, 8th Apr
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, बहुत विनम्रता के साथ, मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ ईरान और यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स ऑफ अमेरिका, अपने सहयोगियों के साथ, लेबनान और दूसरी जगहों सहित हर जगह तुरंत सीजफायर पर सहमत हो गए हैं, जो तुरंत लागू होगा। मैं इस समझदारी भरे कदम का दिल से स्वागत करता हूं और दोनों देशों के नेतृत्व के प्रति गहरा आभार व्यक्त करता हूं और उनके प्रतिनिधिमंडलों को शुक्रवार, 10 अप्रैल 2026 को इस्लामाबाद आने के लिए आमंत्रित करता हूं ताकि सभी विवादों को सुलझाने के लिए एक पक्के समझौते पर आगे बातचीत की जा सके। 

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वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Publish Date: Wed, 08 Apr 2026 (08:20 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 08 Apr 2026 (08:20 IST)

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