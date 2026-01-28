विमान हादसे में अजित पवार का निधन, किसने क्या कहा?

Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and… pic.twitter.com/mdgwwGzw4R— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह दोनों ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से संपर्क किया और बारामती प्लेन क्रैश के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने अजित पवार के निधन पर शोक जताया। नितिन गडकरी, पीयूष गोयल, पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण, डीके शिवकुमार, मायावती समेत कई दिग्गजों ने पवार के निधन पर शोक जताया।
The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 28, 2026
No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family…
महाराष्ट्राचे उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री. अजित पवार यांच्या अकाली निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून मला तीव्र धक्का बसला आहे. त्यांचे निधन हे वेदनादायी आहे।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 28, 2026
आपल्या संपूर्ण सार्वजनिक जीवनात त्यांनी महाराष्ट्राच्या विकासासाठी आणि समृद्धीसाठी समर्पित भावनेनी कार्य केले।
त्यांना सर्वजण प्रेमाने 'दादा'…