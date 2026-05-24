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Cockroach janta party पर सियासी घमासान, पाकिस्तान और जॉर्ज सोरोस का समर्थन, रिजिजू के आरोपों पर क्या बोले अभिजीत दिपके

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Cockroach Janta Party
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Sun, 24 May 2026 (09:57 IST) Updated Date: Sun, 24 May 2026 (10:02 IST)
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कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (Cockroach janta party) के संस्थापक अभिजीत दिपके ने केंद्रीय मंत्री किरन रिजिजू के उस बयान पर पलटवार किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि इस प्लेटफॉर्म को पाकिस्तान और अरबपति परोपकारी जॉर्ज सोरोस से जुड़े नेटवर्क्स से सोशल मीडिया समर्थन मिल रहा है।
ALSO READ: कौन था White House में फायरिंग करने वाला शख्स और हमले के पीछे क्या था उसका मकसद, कैसे हुई पूरी घटना, कहां थे Donald Trump
रिजिजू की टिप्पणी पर सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर जवाब देते हुए अभिजीत डिपके ने एक स्क्रीन रिकॉर्डिंग शेयर की, जिसे उन्होंने प्लेटफॉर्म के ऑडियंस डेमोग्राफिक्स का डेटा बताया। डिपके का दावा है कि उनके 94 प्रतिशत से अधिक फॉलोअर्स भारत से हैं।
 लॉन्च के कुछ ही दिनों के भीतर ‘कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी’ ने इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर्स के मामले में भारतीय जनता पार्टी और कांग्रेस दोनों को पीछे छोड़ दिया और प्लेटफॉर्म की सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो की जाने वाली राजनीतिक पेजों में शामिल हो गई।
उन्होंने X पर लिखा- यह हमारे ऑडियंस डेमोग्राफिक्स की स्क्रीन रिकॉर्डिंग है, जिसे हमने अकाउंट हैक होने से पहले मीडिया के साथ साझा किया था। 94% से ज्यादा ऑडियंस भारत से है। आखिर केंद्रीय मंत्री किरन रिजिजू भारतीय युवाओं को पाकिस्तानी क्यों बता रहे हैं?”
 
यह प्रतिक्रिया तब आई जब रिजिजू ने बिना नाम लिए इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा, “मुझे उन लोगों पर दया आती है जो सोशल मीडिया पर पाकिस्तान और जॉर्ज सोरोस गैंग से फॉलोअर्स तलाशते हैं। भारत में पर्याप्त आबादी और ऊर्जावान युवा हैं, जो असली और मूल्यवान फॉलोअर्स बन सकते हैं। एंटी-इंडिया गैंग से मान्यता लेने की जरूरत नहीं है।”
 
यह ऑनलाइन टकराव उस समय सामने आया है, जब ‘कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी’ को लेकर राजनीतिक विवाद तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। यह व्यंग्यात्मक डिजिटल आंदोलन पिछले एक सप्ताह में सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से लोकप्रिय हुआ है।
 
इस प्लेटफॉर्म की शुरुआत उस समय हुई, जब वकीलों को ‘सीनियर’ दर्जा देने से जुड़े एक मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश Surya Kant से जुड़ी कथित टिप्पणियों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर विवाद खड़ा हो गया। ‘कॉकरोच’ और ‘परजीवी’ जैसे शब्दों वाली टिप्पणियां वायरल हुईं, हालांकि बाद में CJI ने स्पष्ट किया कि उनकी टिप्पणी फर्जी और नकली डिग्री लेकर कानूनी पेशे में आने वाले लोगों के लिए थी और उनके बयान को गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया।
सोशल मीडिया पर चल रही बहस का फायदा उठाते हुए ‘कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी’ ने खुद को युवाओं के विरोध मंच के रूप में पेश किया। इस प्लेटफॉर्म ने बेरोजगारी, परीक्षा का दबाव और भर्ती एवं प्रवेश परीक्षाओं में कथित गड़बड़ियों जैसे मुद्दों को प्रमुखता से उठाया।
 
NEET-UG 2026 पेपर लीक विवाद के बाद यह आंदोलन और तेजी से लोकप्रिय हुआ। देशभर में मेडिकल अभ्यर्थियों के विरोध-प्रदर्शनों के बीच इस प्लेटफॉर्म ने खुद को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं और शिक्षा व्यवस्था से नाराज छात्रों की आवाज के रूप में पेश किया।  Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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