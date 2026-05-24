Cockroach janta party पर सियासी घमासान, पाकिस्तान और जॉर्ज सोरोस का समर्थन, रिजिजू के आरोपों पर क्या बोले अभिजीत दिपके

लॉन्च के कुछ ही दिनों के भीतर ‘कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी’ ने इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर्स के मामले में भारतीय जनता पार्टी और कांग्रेस दोनों को पीछे छोड़ दिया और प्लेटफॉर्म की सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो की जाने वाली राजनीतिक पेजों में शामिल हो गई।
I pity those who seek their followers in social media from Pakistan & George Soros gang.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 23, 2026
This is the screen recording of our audience demographic which we have shared with media before our account was hacked.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026
More than 94% of the audience is from India.
Why is a Union Minister @KirenRijiju labelling Indian youth as Pakistani? https://t.co/av0WnxIOui pic.twitter.com/W4YY1LL1IJ