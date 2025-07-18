Biodata Maker

दिल्ली के स्कूलों को फिर मिली बम की धमकी, पुलिस जुटी जांच में

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 18 जुलाई 2025 (09:33 IST)
Bomb threats: दिल्ली के 20 स्कूलों को शुक्रवार सुबह बम से उड़ाने (Bomb threat to Delhi schools) की धमकी मिली। धमकी से हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस, दमकल कर्मी, बम डिस्पोजल स्क्वॉड तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचा।

दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि पश्चिम विहार के रिचमंड स्कूल, रोहिणी सेक्टर 3 स्थित अभिनव पब्लिक स्कूल और सॉवरन स्कूल समेत कई स्कूलों को बम की धमकी दी गई।ALSO READ: दिल्ली के 5 स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी

उन्होंने बताया कि कई एजेंसी की टीमें स्कूल परिसरों में मौजूद हैं और गहन जांच जारी है। हालांकि अभी तक कुछ भी संदिग्ध नहीं मिला है।

इस बीच दिल्ली पुलिस ने दावा किया कि आज 20 से अधिक स्कूलों को बम की धमकी भरे ईमेल मिले हैं। मामले की जांच जारी है।

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, आज 20 से ज्यादा स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है! सोचिए बच्चे, अभिभावक और शिक्षक किस स्थिति से गुजर रहे होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा दिल्ली में शासन के सभी चार इंजनों को नियंत्रित करती है और फिर भी हमारे बच्चों को कोई सुरक्षा प्रदान करने में सक्षम नहीं है! यह हैरान करने वाला है।
