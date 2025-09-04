Biodata Maker

GST rates change : सस्ते हुए 175 वस्तुओं के दाम, जानिए किन वस्तुओं पर पड़ी महंगाई की मार

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 4 सितम्बर 2025 (11:55 IST)
GST News in hindi : वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने जीएसटी परिषद् की बैठक में 8 साल बाद जीएसटी में बड़े बदलाव का एलान किया। मोदी सरकार के इस फैसले से लगभग 175 वस्तुओं के दाम कम हुए हैं। हालांकि कुछ वस्तुओं पर 40 फीसदी जीएसटी स्लैब लगाने का भी फैसला हुआ है। 
 
जीएसटी परिषद्‍ ने लग्जरी कारों, तंबाकू और सिगरेट जैसी हानिकारक वस्तुएं और उच्च विलासिता वाली वस्तुओं के लिए 40 प्रतिशत का नया स्लैब बनाया है। ALSO READ: GST Reforms : 10 पाइंट्स में जानिए क्या होगा आप पर असर?
 
1200 सीसी से ऊपर की पेट्रोल और 1500 सीसी की डीजल कारों पर 40 फीसदी जीएसटी लगेगा। 350 सीसी से ऊपर की बाइक पर भी 40 प्रतिशत टैक्स लगेगा। इस स्लैब में पान मसाला, तंबाकू उत्पाद, सिगरेट, एडेड शुगर वाले ड्रिंक्स और अन्य विलासिता वाली वस्तुएं भी शामिल की गई है। 
 
सट्टेबाजी, कैसीनो, जुआ, घुड़दौड़, लॉटरी और ऑनलाइन मनी गेमिंग को भी इस स्लैब में शामिल किया गया है। जीएसटी की नई दरें लागू होने के बाद मैच, कंसर्ट के टिकटों पर भी 40% जीएसटी लगेगा। ALSO READ: GST Reforms : 8 साल बाद जीएसटी में बड़ा बदलाव, कितने सस्ते होंगे टीवी, मोबाइल और एसी?
 
नई दरें 22 सितंबर यानी नवरात्र के पहले दिन से लागू होंगी। जीएसटी दरों में इतनी बड़ी राहत से सरकार के जीएसटी राजस्व में सालाना 47,700 करोड़ रुपए की कमी का अनुमान है।
