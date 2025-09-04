GST rates change : सस्ते हुए 175 वस्तुओं के दाम, जानिए किन वस्तुओं पर पड़ी महंगाई की मार

1200 सीसी से ऊपर की पेट्रोल और 1500 सीसी की डीजल कारों पर 40 फीसदी जीएसटी लगेगा। 350 सीसी से ऊपर की बाइक पर भी 40 प्रतिशत टैक्स लगेगा। इस स्लैब में पान मसाला, तंबाकू उत्पाद, सिगरेट, एडेड शुगर वाले ड्रिंक्स और अन्य विलासिता वाली वस्तुएं भी शामिल की गई है।
Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi announced the Next-Generation GST Reforms in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort.— Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) September 3, 2025
Working on the same principle, the GST Council has approved significant reforms today.
These reforms have a multi-sectoral and… pic.twitter.com/NzvvVScKCF