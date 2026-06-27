Operation Sindoor में शहीद 6 जवानों के नाम जारी होने के बाद राजनीतिक घमासान तेज, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के बयान पर विपक्ष का हमला

Certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri’s address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025. These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed…— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 27, 2026
Good grief. The myth of Modi as a Vikas Purush has been demolished.— Pawan Khera ???????? ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) June 26, 2026
The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) prepares an India Reforms Scorecard, tracking 30 key economic and governance reforms identified by leading economists, business associations,… https://t.co/7mqqwmYomm