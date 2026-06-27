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Operation Sindoor में शहीद 6 जवानों के नाम जारी होने के बाद राजनीतिक घमासान तेज, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के बयान पर विपक्ष का हमला

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operation sindoor
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Sat, 27 Jun 2026 (21:35 IST) Updated Date: Sat, 27 Jun 2026 (21:41 IST)
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सरकार द्वारा पिछले साल ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में शहीद हुए 6 सैन्यकर्मियों के नाम सार्वजनिक किए जाने के बाद सियासी विवाद गहरा गया है। विपक्ष ने इस मुद्दे पर संसद में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के बयान को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।
 
राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक (National War Memorial) पर शहीदों के सम्मान में इन छह जवानों के नाम अंकित किए गए हैं। इनमें 5 सेना (Army) और 1 वायुसेना (IAF) के जवान शामिल हैं। यह पहली बार है जब ऑपरेशन के दौरान हुए सैन्य नुकसान को सार्वजनिक रूप से स्वीकार किया गया है। कांग्रेस ने राजनाथ सिंह के पुराने बयान को साझा करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि सरकार ने देश को गुमराह किया और शहादत को छिपाने की कोशिश की। विपक्ष का कहना है कि सरकार ने संसद और जनता के सामने गलत जानकारी प्रस्तुत की।
इसके जवाब में रक्षा मंत्रालय ने स्पष्टीकरण जारी करते हुए कहा कि विपक्ष बयान के संदर्भ को तोड़-मरोड़कर पेश कर रहा है। मंत्रालय ने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल क्लिप अधूरी और भ्रामक है, जिससे गलत धारणा बनाई जा रही है कि ऑपरेशन में कोई जवान शहीद नहीं हुआ।
 
मंत्रालय ने स्पष्ट किया कि रक्षा मंत्री का बयान उस समय चल रही “भ्रामक कथा” के जवाब में था, जिसमें कहा जा रहा था कि ऑपरेशन के दौरान भारतीय पायलट मारे गए थे। मंत्री ने इसी गलत सूचना को खारिज किया था। संसद में 28 जुलाई को चर्चा के दौरान राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा था कि ऑपरेशन में किसी भी भारतीय सैनिक को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा। बाद में विपक्ष ने इसी बयान पर सवाल उठाए।
कांग्रेस नेताओं मनीष तिवारी और पवन खेड़ा ने सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि या तो रक्षा मंत्री को तथ्यों की जानकारी नहीं थी या फिर उन्होंने जानबूझकर संसद को गुमराह किया। सरकार ने अब पहली बार आधिकारिक रूप से शहीद हुए 6 जवानों के नाम जारी किए हैं, जिनमें विभिन्न रेजिमेंट और वायुसेना के कर्मी शामिल हैं। इन नामों को नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल की वेबसाइट और दीवार पर अंकित किया गया है। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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