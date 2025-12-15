पीएम मोदी जॉर्डन, इथियोपिया और ओमान यात्रा पर रवाना

यात्रा के अंतिम चरण में 17-18 दिसंबर को वो ओमान यात्रा पर रहेंगे। 2023 के बाद ओमान में यह पीएम मोदी की दूसरी यात्रा होगी। इस दौरान वे सुल्तान हैथम बिन तारिक से मुलाकात करेंगे। वे ओमान में रहने वाले भारतीय प्रवासियों की एक सभा को भी संबोधित करेंगे।
Over the next three days, will be going to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman. These are three valued partners with whom India has age-old civilisational ties and strong bilateral relations.https://t.co/QSkwR9m6IZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2025