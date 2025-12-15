Biodata Maker

पीएम मोदी जॉर्डन, इथियोपिया और ओमान यात्रा पर रवाना

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , सोमवार, 15 दिसंबर 2025 (10:01 IST)
PM Modi news in hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह जॉर्डन की राजधानी अम्मान के लिए रवाना हुए। यहां से वे इथियोपिया और ओमान भी जाएंगे।
 
पीएम मोदी 15-16 दिसंबर को जॉर्डन के राजा अब्दुल्ला द्वितीय बिन अल हुसैन से द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। 16-17 दिसंबर को पीएम मोदी इथियोपिया के दौरे पर होंगे। प्रधानमंत्री की यह पहली इथियोपिया यात्रा है। मोदी इथियोपिया के प्रधानमंत्री अबी अहमद अली से भी बातचीत करेंगे और भारतीय प्रवासी समुदाय से मुलाकात करेंगे। यहां वे संसद के संयुक्त सत्र को भी संबोधित करेंगे। 
 
यात्रा के अंतिम चरण में 17-18 दिसंबर को वो ओमान यात्रा पर रहेंगे। 2023 के बाद ओमान में यह पीएम मोदी की दूसरी यात्रा होगी। इस दौरान वे सुल्तान हैथम बिन तारिक से मुलाकात करेंगे। वे ओमान में रहने वाले भारतीय प्रवासियों की एक सभा को भी संबोधित करेंगे।
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की इस यात्रा का मुख्य उद्देश्य द्विपक्षीय साझेदारी को मजबूत करना और इसी के साथ व्यापार, रक्षा और क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा को बढ़ावा देना है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

