मिडिल ईस्ट जंग के बीच PM मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की बड़ी बातचीत, Strait of Hormuz में फंसे जहाजों का वीडियो देख दुनिया हैरान!

Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2026
ईरान के साथ इजरायल और अमेरिका की जंग छिड़ने के बाद ट्रंप से मंगलवार को उन्होंने पहली बार बातचीत की है। भारत में अमेरिका के राजदूत सर्जियो गोर ने पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के बीच हुई बातचीत की पुष्टि की है। इस बीच स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज में फंसे जहाजों का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
- MIDDLE EAST | STRAIT OF HORMUZ— NEXUSx (@Nexus_osintx) March 24, 2026
Video of the Strait of Hormuz, where multiple tankers are waiting to leave the strait. pic.twitter.com/3S5Si83pmN