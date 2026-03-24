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मिडिल ईस्ट जंग के बीच PM मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की बड़ी बातचीत, Strait of Hormuz में फंसे जहाजों का वीडियो देख दुनिया हैरान!

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BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Publish Date: Tue, 24 Mar 2026 (18:58 IST) Updated Date: Tue, 24 Mar 2026 (19:11 IST)
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प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ईरान से युद्ध के बीच पहली बार अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से फोन पर बात की। प्रधानमंत्री ने मिडिल-ईस्ट के हालात और होर्मुज पर ट्रंप से महत्वपूर्ण बातचीत की है। इससे पूर्व पीएम मोदी ईरान के राष्ट्रपति मसूद पेजेश्कियन और इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू से भी बात कर चुके हैं।
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वे सऊदी अरब से लेकर संयुक्त अरब अमीरात, ओमान, बहरीन समेत मिडिल-ईस्ट के अन्य सभी नेताओं से बारी-बारी से बातचीत कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने सभी नेताओं से मिडिल-ईस्ट में शांति स्थापित करने के लिए सहयोग की अपील की है। 
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सामने आया स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज का वीडियो  

स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज से जहाजों का रास्ता बाधित होना पूरी दुनिया के लिए चिंता का विषय बन चुका है। पीएम मोदी चाहते हैं कि स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज को बातचीत के जरिए मानवता के लिए खोला जाना चाहिए।
ईरान के साथ इजरायल और अमेरिका की जंग छिड़ने के बाद ट्रंप से मंगलवार को उन्होंने पहली बार बातचीत की है। भारत में अमेरिका के राजदूत सर्जियो गोर ने पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के बीच हुई बातचीत की पुष्टि की है। इस बीच स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज में फंसे जहाजों का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

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