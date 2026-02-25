suvichar

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






मोदी के इजराइल दौरे से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका गांधी से भिड़े गौरव भाटिया, बताया 'महिला गजनी'

Advertiesment
priyanka gandhi and gaurav bhatia
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Publish Date: Wed, 25 Feb 2026 (16:16 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 25 Feb 2026 (16:30 IST)
google-news
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के इजराइल दौरे के ठीक पहले सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका गांधी और भाजपा नेता गौरव भाटिया के बीच जमकर तकरार हुई। जब प्रियंका ने पीएम मोदी को इजराइल में फिलिस्तीन का मुद्दा उठाने की सलाह दी तो भाजपा नेता भाटिया ने पलटवार करते हुए महिला गजनी करार दिया।
 
प्रियंका गांधी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, भारत को दुनिया के सामने सच, शांति और न्याय की आवाज बनना चाहिए। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि प्रधानमंत्री इजराइल की संसद में गाजा के मुद्दे का जिक्र करेंगे। 
 
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गौरव भाटिया ने 2008 की फिल्म गजनी के किरदार का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि प्रियंका को 7 अक्टूबर को इजराइल में हुए हमलों की याद नहीं है। भाटिया ने कहा कि 1200 से ज्यादा निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या और महिलाओं के अपहरण व अत्याचार की निंदा करने का नैतिक साहस प्रियंका में नहीं है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय राजनीति की महिला गजनी लौट आई है! संसद में 'फिलिस्तीन' का मुद्दा उठाना तो आसान है, लेकिन 7 अक्टूबर को 1,200 से अधिक निर्दोषों के नरसंहार, महिलाओं के अपहरण और बलात्कार की निंदा करने का नैतिक साहस दिखाना प्रियंका गांधी के लिए स्पष्ट रूप से बहुत मुश्किल है।
उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए बहुत नैतिक साहस चाहिए और निंदा करने के लिए वोट बैंक की राजनीति से ऊपर उठना पड़ता है। आप भले ही नकली गांधी उपनाम का इस्तेमाल करती हों, लेकिन आपमें दृढ़ विश्वास और साहस की कमी साफ दिखती है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

CM योगी ने टोक्यो में उद्यमियों को दिया UP में निवेश का न्योता, बोले- नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचेगा भारत-जापान औद्योगिक सहयोग

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels