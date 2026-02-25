मोदी के इजराइल दौरे से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका गांधी से भिड़े गौरव भाटिया, बताया 'महिला गजनी'

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गौरव भाटिया ने 2008 की फिल्म गजनी के किरदार का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि प्रियंका को 7 अक्टूबर को इजराइल में हुए हमलों की याद नहीं है। भाटिया ने कहा कि 1200 से ज्यादा निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या और महिलाओं के अपहरण व अत्याचार की निंदा करने का नैतिक साहस प्रियंका में नहीं है।
I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them. India has stood for what is right throughout our history as…— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 25, 2026
The Female Ghajini of Indian politics is back! Carrying a 'Palestine' bag to Parliament is easy, but having the moral courage to condemn the Oct 7th massacre of 1,200+ innocents, women being abducted and raped is clearly too hard for @priyankagandhi. Takes a lot of moral courage… https://t.co/SNbRdquPKG pic.twitter.com/I5hdHXXgwG— Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbhatiabjp) February 25, 2026