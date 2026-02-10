Dharma Sangrah

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , मंगलवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2026 (11:36 IST)
पूर्व सेना प्रमुख जनरल एमएम नरवणे की आत्मकथा ‘फोर स्टार्स ऑफ डेस्टिनी’ के प्रकाशन को लेकर विवाद बढ़ गया है। पेंगुइन रैंडम हाउस इंडिया के बयान पर राहुल गांधी ने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि किताब अमेज़न पर उपलब्ध है और सच्चाई सामने आनी चाहिए। ALSO READ: नरवणे की किताब अभी रिलीज नहीं: पेंगुइन का बड़ा खुलासा, संसद में दिखाने पर उठा विवाद
 
राहुल ने कहा कि नरवणे का एक ट्वीट है जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा है, 'मेरी किताब के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।' मेरा कहने का तात्पर्य यह है कि या तो श्री नरवणे झूठ बोल रहे हैं, या पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी। मुझे नहीं लगता कि पूर्व सेना प्रमुख झूठ बोलेंगे। पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी का कहना है कि किताब प्रकाशित नहीं हुई है, जबकि अमेज़न पर उपलब्ध है।
 
जनरल नरवणे ने ट्वीट किया है, 'कृपया 2023 में मेरी किताब खरीदें।' मैं पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी के मुकाबले नरवणे जी पर अधिक विश्वास करता हूं। क्या आप नरवणे जी के मुकाबले पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी पर अधिक विश्वास करते हैं?
 
उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा मानना ​​है कि नरवणे जी ने अपनी किताब में कुछ ऐसे बयान दिए हैं जो भारत सरकार और प्रधानमंत्री के लिए असुविधाजनक हैं। जाहिर है, आपको यह तय करना होगा कि पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी या पूर्व सेना प्रमुख में से कौन सच बोल रहा है।
 
राहुल ने कहा कि USA के साथ जो ट्रेड डील हुई है, उसका कारण समझने के लिए आप इस पोस्टर को देख सकते हैं। बात सिर्फ इतनी सी है कि नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्रंप के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया है।
edited by :Nrapendra Gupta 

